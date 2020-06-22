Technology News
loading

TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says

Last month, TSMC unveiled plans for a $12-billion plant in US, hours before the US Commerce Department outlined a proposal to amend chip export rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2020 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says

"US hasn't asked Taiwan to cut all ties with China. It's aimed at Huawei," Taiwan's economic agency said

Highlights
  • TSMC's clients include Huawei's chip division HiSilicon
  • TSMC declined to comment
  • TSMC chairmn earlier said it could fill any gap if sales to Huawei end

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has made up its order book with other customers now that it has lost China's Huawei Technologies, which is subject to US sales restrictions, a government minister said on Monday.

TSMC's clients include Huawei's chip division HiSilicon. However, the US blacklisting of Huawei over security concerns and trade disputes with China has left the world's biggest contract chipmaker exposed to diplomatic developments between two countries where it also has production bases.

Last month, the company unveiled plans for a $12-billion (roughly Rs. 91,225 crores) plant in the United States just hours before the US Commerce Department outlined a proposal to amend chip export rules - a move that would restrict TSMC's sales to Huawei.

The amendment would require licences for sales of semiconductors made abroad with US technology to Huawei, the world's biggest supplier of telecoms equipment and its second-largest smartphone maker.

Kung Ming-hsin, the new head of Taiwan's economic planning agency, the National Development Council, said the United States was taking aim at a specific company, not Taiwan's economic relations with China, the island's largest trading partner.

"The United States has not asked Taiwan to cut off all ties with China. It's aimed at Huawei," Kung told reporters in Taipei.

The main reason the United States has targeted Huawei is because it was not transparent and had too close a relationship with the Chinese government, he added, charges the company has denied.

"As for TSMC, although their orders no longer have Huawei, they've quickly been filled up, as other people really need them," Kung said, without elaborating.

TSMC declined to comment, saying it did not comment on its customers.

The chairman of TSMC, a supplier to US tech giants such as Apple, said this month the firm could quickly fill any order gap should US curbs prevent sales to Huawei.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TSMC, Huawei, Taiwan, US-China
Redmi 9 Variant to Launch in China June 24, May Come in Different Configurations and Colours
Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  6. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  7. Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iOS 14 May Get a Redesigned Home Screen, and Other WWDC 2020 Rumours
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  2. Spyware by Israel's NSO Used Against Journalist: Amnesty
  3. TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says
  4. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi 9 Variant to Launch in China June 24, May Come in Different Configurations and Colours
  6. Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS
  7. WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’
  8. Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Apple's ARM-Based Chip to First Launch on 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro, New iMac: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Realme Watch Update Brings Message Notification Management, Battery Life Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com