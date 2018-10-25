NDTV Gadgets360.com

Trump Reportedly Using Unsecured iPhone, China and Russia Said to Be Listening In

, 25 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Trump Reportedly Using Unsecured iPhone, China and Russia Said to Be Listening In

Highlights

  • Chinese spies often eavesdrop on President Donald Trump: report
  • "Beijing uses what it learns to try to sway US policy"
  • "President refuses to give up his cellular phones"

Chinese spies often eavesdrop on President Donald Trump when he uses his unsecured iPhone to gossip with old friends, and Beijing uses what it learns to try to sway US policy, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing current and former US officials.

Trump's aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure and that Russian spies routinely eavesdrop on the conversations, but they say the president still refuses to give up his cellular phones, the Times reported.

The officials said US spy agencies had learned from people in foreign governments and by intercepting communications from foreign officials that China and Russia were listening to the president's calls.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Times report.

China has a sophisticated approach towards the intercepted calls and is seeking to use them to determine what Trump thinks, whom he listens to and how best to sway him, the Times reported, cited the officials.

Beijing particularly is trying to use what it learns to prevent the current trade war between the two countries from escalating further, according to the newspaper.

Chinese officials rely on Chinese businessmen and others with ties to Beijing to feed arguments and viewpoints to Trump's friends in an effort to influence him, the Times reported, citing the US officials.

Concerns have been raised on several occasions this year about cellphone surveillance activity in the Washington area. The Department of Homeland Security said in a letter to several senators in March that it had observed activity in Washington consistent with mobile subscriber identity catchers.

An FCC commissioner said at a meeting the issue was serious and the surveillance tools could be used by criminals or foreign actors.

The Washington Post reported in June that a federal study found signs of sophisticated cellphone spying near the White House and other sensitive locations last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Russia, Apple, iPhone, US, Donald Trump, Hacking
AMD Revenue Forecast Disappoints as Crypto Demand Subsides
Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Trump Reportedly Using Unsecured iPhone, China and Russia Said to Be Listening In
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Set to Launch in China Today
  3. Google Files Go App Gets Inbuilt Media Player, Secure App Installs & More
  4. Misfit Vapor 2 Smartwatch With Built-in GPS, NFC Support Launched
  5. Samsung Teases Galaxy A8s With a Display Hole for Selfie Camera
  6. OnePlus 6T Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Amazon India Begins Shipping (Some) Items Without Cardboard Boxes
  8. Nokia Smartphones Prices Slashed by Up to Rs. 13,000
  9. Honor 8X Review
  10. Windows 10 October 2018 Update Hit by Another Bug Spotted Before Release
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.