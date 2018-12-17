NDTV Gadgets360.com

Trump Hails Apple Plans for New Texas Campus

, 17 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Trump Hails Apple Plans for New Texas Campus

US President Donald Trump thanked Apple chief Tim Cook on Friday after the tech giant unveiled plans for a $1 billion campus in Texas that is expected to create thousands of jobs outside its Silicon Valley base.

"Thank you to @tim_cook for agreeing to expand operations in the U.S. and thereby creating thousands of jobs!" Trump posted on Twitter.

The new campus will be near Apple's existing facility in Austin - which employs 6,200 workers - and will initially add 5,000 employees, with room to grow to 15,000.

In January the California-based company said it would invest $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2.15 lakh crores) in the US over five years and create 20,000 new jobs, using some of the overseas profits repatriated at a rate lowered under the Trump administration's controversial tax cut last year.

The president has been putting immense pressure on manufacturers to move jobs to the US, with the White House imposing heavy tariffs to counter what he calls unfair trade practices.

Trump's warm praise for Apple stands in stark contrast to his response to General Motors after its decision last month to cut 15 percent of its workforce and close Canadian and US plants.

"I think it was nasty," Trump told Fox News on Thursday, arguing that the recent revamp to the North American free trade pact meant GM would have difficulty shifting production to Mexico.

"It really makes it very uncomfortable for people to go out of the country and it will be very uncomfortable for them," he said.

Employees at the new Apple campus will work in departments including engineering, research, operations, finance, sales and customer support, Apple said in a statement.

The company also plans to expand to over 1,000 employees each at new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, and add hundreds of jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Colorado, Boston and Portland.

Trump's latest tweet was a response to Cook who on Thursday posted a "heart" emoji separating the words "Apple" and "Austin."

"Proud to announce our newest campus there, along with plans for new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, CA as Apple expands operations and creates thousands of jobs across the US."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, Donald Trump, Apple, Tim Cook
HQ Trivia, Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Found Dead in New York Home
Next-Generation of GPS Satellites Are Headed to Space
Trump Hails Apple Plans for New Texas Campus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  2. Realme U1 to Be Available in Open Sale via Amazon India From Monday
  3. Microsoft Surface Go Pre-Orders Open in India, Price Starts at Rs. 37,999
  4. Realme U1 3GB RAM Variant Now Available in Open Sale in India
  5. Xiaomi Now Brings Sunglasses to India via Mi Crowdfunding Programme
  6. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB of RAM Now on Sale in India
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 [November 2018]
  10. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.