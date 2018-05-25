Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Transsion Opens Second Company-Owned Store in India

 
, 25 May 2018
Transsion Opens Second Company-Owned Store in India

China-based Transsion Holdings on Friday launched in Mumbai its second exclusive "company-owned, company-operated (COCO)" service centre in India to provide customer services through its exclusive after-sales service brand, Carlcare.

Carlcare is a global solution provider in electronic and home appliances, established in 2009.

The store will service all brands under Transsion Holdings including Itel, Tecno, Infinix and Spice, the company said in a statement.

"Owing to Carlcare's capabilities and faster repair efficiencies, we have strengthened our service commitment to the Indian customers by launching our second exclusive Carlacare's COCO Centre in Mumbai to cater to the after-sales service needs of our customers," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India.

The newest COCO service centre, inaugurated at Prime Mall, is in accordance with the company's plan to set up about 15 stores across India this year.

Along with executive assistance in multiple languages including English, Marathi, Gujarati and others, Transsion's Mumbai-based COCO centre will offer service proposition of 72-hour turnaround time, the company said.

Transsion's previous COCO store was inaugurated at Noida in September last year.

