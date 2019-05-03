Technology News

10 Bestselling Smartphones of 2018 Across the World Listed by Counterpoint

Apple took the first four spots in the list, with six different iPhone models in the top 10.

Updated: 3 May 2019 19:52 IST
iPhone X was the top-selling smartphone of 2018, Counterpoint Research claims

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone X tops list of best-selling smartphones in 2018 globally
  • Apple has 6 different iPhone models in top 10
  • Samsung and Xiaomi also on the list

The smartphone industry saw a decline in the past year. Smartphone companies had a good first half in 2018 and some managed to hit peaks, but the second half of the year was the exact opposite for the industry. Because of the global economic slowdown, people refrained from buying new smartphone and manufacturers had to adjust to the lower demand. Even Apple went for price corrections with the iPhone to help generate interest in the smartphone. Now, Counterpoint Research has published a list of the top-selling smartphones of 2018, globally, and we have some surprising models on the list, such as the iPhone X.

As we mentioned, Counterpoint has generated a list of bestselling smartphones globally in 2018, giving us a glimpse of what people across the world bought last year. The iPhone X topped the list closely followed by the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Notably, there are six smartphones from Apple on the top ten list which is interesting considering the high price of these smartphones. Apple had earlier this week mentioned that price corrections helped it get better results in India and China in Q1 2019.

The comparatively older iPhone 7 is still on the list and manages to bag the fourth spot right behind the iPhone 8 Plus. Apple makes an appearance back on the list with the newer iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the seventh and eighth spot respectively.

top selling phones 2018 source counterpoint Top selling phones in 2018

Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

 

Xiaomi also makes it to the list with the Redmi 5A at the fifth spot. Samsung's Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus and the Galaxy J6 secure the 6th, 9th, and 10th spot on the list, respectively.

Counterpoint also revealed a list of the top 10 smartphones in China which is completely different from the global list. The China list only has two smartphones from Apple but is dominated by Oppo smartphones. The Oppo R15 tops the list followed by the iPhone X and the Oppo A5. Oppo has 5 smartphones on the list followed by Vivo and Apple having two spots each.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone X, Counterpoint
