Tim Cook Sees Pay Decrease Along With Apple Performance

Cook received $7.7 million as incentive bonus in 2019 compared to $12 million in 2018.

By | Updated: 4 January 2020 11:50 IST
Tim Cook, who took home $15.7 million in 2018, is paid a base salary of $3 million in 2019

Highlights
  • Apple exceeded its sales target by only 28 percent
  • Cook's pay was reported to include another $885,000 worth of benefits
  • Apple has been shifting to earnings from digital content and services

Apple chief Tim Cook saw his annual pay slip to $11.6 million (roughly Rs. 83.24 crores) in 2019 after the company registered a weaker financial performance compared with the previous year, according to documents filed Friday. Cook, who took home $15.7 million (roughly Rs. 112.66 crores) in 2018, is paid a base salary of $3 million, in addition to a bonus and various compensations. His 2019 incentive bonus, which is tied to Apple's performance, tallied about $7.7 million (roughly Rs. 55.25 crores), and was calculated based on the fact that Apple exceeded its sales target by only 28 percent.

That compared with $12 million (roughly Rs. 86.11 crores) in 2018, based on the company exceeding its sales target by 100 percent, the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Cook's 2019 pay was also reported to include another $885,000 (roughly Rs. 635.08 lakhs) worth of benefits, most of which were for security and use of a private jet.

"For security and efficiency reasons, the board requires Mr. Cook to use private aircraft for all business and personal travel," the filing said.

Apart from his salary, Cook also saw more than $113 million (roughly Rs. 810 crores) worth of Apple shares become vested as part of his long-term compensation as head of the firm, according to the filing.

As iPhone sales have weakened, Apple has been shifting to earnings from digital content and services sold to the legions of fans of its devices.

Apple reported net sales of $260.2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,67,221 crores) and operating income of $63.9 billion (roughly Rs. 4,58,552 crores) for 2019, it said in the filing.

Comments

Further reading: Apple CEO, Apple, Tim Cook
