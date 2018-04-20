Tim Cook Says Users Don't Want iOS, macOS Merger Yet: Report

Tim Cook, CEO of the world's largest corporation (by market value) - Apple, recently claimed that users are not quite keen on a merged experience between their mobile devices and desktop computers, putting a big question mark on recent reports about Apple creating a unified experience involving the merger of the codebase of macOS and iOS apps.

"We don't believe in sort of watering down one for the other. Both [the Mac and the iPad] are incredible. One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two, you begin to make trade offs and compromises," said Cook in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald.

A Bloomberg report had recently stated that Apple has plans to combine iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps in an effort to create a unified experience under the secret project codenamed "Marzipan".

"So maybe the company would be more efficient at the end of the day. But that's not what it's about. You know it's about giving people things that they can then use to help them change the world or express their passion or express their creativity. So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want," said Tim Cook elaborating on the topic.

While these comments from Tim Cook might signify a negative on the unified front, the previous Bloomberg report could still hold true in the future. If indeed that turns out to be accurate, software developers are looking at a single application that will run on both iOS and macOS, and will work with a touchscreen or mouse/ keyboard depending on the hardware.

Apple is not the only tech giant out there that has explored plans of a unified experience. Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform (UWP) helps developers create a single application for all devices including tablets, phones, and computers.