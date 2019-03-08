Technology News

Tim Apple: Apple CEO Tim Cook Changes Name on Twitter After Trump Gaffe

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tim Apple: Apple CEO Tim Cook Changes Name on Twitter After Trump Gaffe

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tim Cook

To US President Donald Trump, it was an awkward slip of the lip. To Apple CEO Tim Cook, it was an opportunity to poke some sly fun at a president who has often clashed with the tech industry. A day after Trump mistakenly referred to Cook at a White House meeting as "Tim Apple" — an understandable slip, perhaps, coming from the owner of the Trump Organization — Cook quietly altered his Twitter profile , replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

Cook didn't publicly acknowledge the change, but it didn't take long for Apple fans to notice and spread the word.

Non-Apple fans, though, may not get the joke. Cook's Apple-logo icon is only visible on iPhones and Mac computers. On Windows, it's a blank square; on Android, it renders variously as an X-ed out or blank gray rectangle. ("Tim Square" was probably not the connotation the Apple CEO was going for.)

That's not wholly surprising for Apple, which famously prefers its own devices and software over others. Apple didn't respond to a query about the logo misstep (if indeed it was a misstep).

The White House, meanwhile, appears to be engaged in some damage control. In the official transcript of the meeting , the words "Tim" and "Apple" are separated by a dash as if Trump had paused, possibly to thank both the executive and the company.

It wasn't the first time that Trump had messed up an executive's name. Last year, he had called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson "Marillyn Lockheed."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, Donald Trump, Apple, Tim Cook
Elon Musk's Security Clearance Reportedly Under Review Over Cannabis Use
Tim Apple: Apple CEO Tim Cook Changes Name on Twitter After Trump Gaffe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Alleged Live Image of Vivo X27 Surfaces Online
  6. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  9. Tim Apple: Apple CEO Tim Cook Changes Name on Twitter After Trump Gaffe
  10. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.