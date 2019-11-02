Technology News
TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 runs the Smartisan OS 7 and offers quick access to TikTok app from the lock screen.

Updated: 2 November 2019 12:32 IST
Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 is now on sale in China, but no word on international availability

Highlights
  • Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It packs a 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor
  • The phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging

TikTok owner ByteDance was tipped to be working on its own smartphone earlier this year. The culmination of ByteDance's efforts has now gone official in the form of the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 aka Nut Pro 3 (translated) – a flagship phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes equipped with four rear cameras. The phone offers a host of software features such as selfie lighting and also lets users directly access the TikTok app with a single swipe on the lock screen.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 price 

The Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 aka Nut Pro 3 has been launched in three configurations and colour options in China. The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China, while the 8GB + 256GB version carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Both these variants will be available in Black and White colour options. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant that only comes in a green-ish Matsutake colour and carries a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,000) in its home market.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 is now up for grabs in China, with the first sale offering a discount of CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,000) on all variants of the phone. However, there is no word on the phone's availability in markets outside China.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 specifications  

The dual-SIM (Nano) Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 runs Smartisan OS 7, but the version of Android it is based on is not clear. It features a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 403ppi pixel density and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The 128GB storage variant supports UFS 2.1 standard, while the 256GB storage variants support the faster UFS 3.0 standard.

In the camera department, the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 packs a quad rear camera set-up that is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main snapper with the Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support, and a 5-megapixel macro camera that can take shots of a subject as close as 2cm. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera that employs the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver brighter photos.

Connectivity options on the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Wi-Fi Direct. The first phone from ByteDance's team comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4+ (18W) fast charging technology and PD 3.0 as well, facilitated by a USB Type-C charger. Dimensions of the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 are 156.6 x 74.38 x 7.8mm and it tips the scales at 185 grams.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
