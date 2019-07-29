Technology News
loading

TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Smartphone in Partnership With Smartisan Technology

Smartisan is a niche player in China's smartphone sector.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Smartphone in Partnership With Smartisan Technology

Chinese social media firm ByteDance said on Monday it is developing a smartphone, following a deal it made with device maker Smartisan Technology.

The plans come as the tech firm expands into new sectors beyond video and news apps.

In a statement, a ByteDance spokeswoman said a smartphone had been part of Smartisan's development plans before the deal it made with ByteDance.

"The product was a continuation of earlier Smartisan plans, aiming to satisfy the needs of the old Smartisan user base," the spokeswoman added.

On Monday a sub-division of Chinese financial news outlet Caijing reported that the phone had been in development for seven months. The effort is being led by Wu Dezhou, a former executive at Smartisan, the outlet added.

Earlier this year ByteDance acquired a set of patents from Smartisan. Some Smartisan employees also transferred to ByteDance, as part of what the latter company called a "normal flow of talent."

Smartisan is a niche player in China's smartphone sector and is best known for its flamboyant founder Luo Yonghao.

ByteDance has risen to become a leading player in tech, rivalling the likes of Baidu and Tencent Holdings in influence.

Douyin, the company's app for streaming short videos, has more than 300 million monthly users in China, ByteDance marketing manager Zhi Ying said in June. TikTok, Douyin's global-facing counterpart, has also grown popular in North America.

ByteDance has recently begun investing in sectors not directly related to social media. The company has hired several staff from London-based startup JukeDeck, which specializes in AI-generated music, Reuters reported in July.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bytedance, Smartisan
Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X Master Edition Sale Dates Announced
TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Smartphone in Partnership With Smartisan Technology
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  3. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  4. Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
  5. Vivo Z5 Reportedly Showcased in Hands-on Images Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Shows Up in New Leaked Renders, Leaves Nothing to Imagination
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  8. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  9. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  10. Original Doom, Doom II, Doom 3 Re-Released for Android, iOS, Game Consoles
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix G95 Micro Four Thirds Camera Launched in India, Features 5-Axis Stabilisation, 4K Video Recording, and More
  2. Original Doom, Doom II, Doom 3 Re-Released for Android, iOS, Modern Game Consoles
  3. Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme Freedom Sale Starts August 1: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Get Discounts, Other Offers
  5. TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Smartphone in Partnership With Smartisan Technology
  6. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X Master Edition Sale Dates Announced
  7. Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised Third Time, ISRO Announces
  9. Vodafone ‘Har Recharge Pe Inaam’ Offer Brings Cashback, Extra Data, Other Rewards on Prepaid Recharges: All You Need to Know
  10. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Still Being Optimised, Company Executive Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.