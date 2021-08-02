Technology News
Tecno Pova 2 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 2 is available in two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB +128GB.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 August 2021 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 2 features an AI quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 2 will be available from August 5 exclusively on Amazon
  • It features a 6.95-inch full HD+ display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • Tecno Pova 2's large battery is claimed to have 46 days of standby time

Tecno Pova 2 has been launched in India and the smartphone comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery and 18W Flash Charge fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU. Tecno Pova 2 is offered in two storage configurations and three colour options. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel AI sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens. Its 8-megapixel selfie camera comes with a dual-LED flash and support for 2K video recording. The smartphone was launched in the Philippines on June 3.

Tecno Pova 2 price in India, availability

The Tecno Pova 2 will be available to purchase from August 5 exclusively on Amazon. It is available in two storage configurations, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999. However, the models will be available for Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively, as part of a launch offer for a limited period of time. Tecno is offering the smartphone in Dazzle Black, Energy Blue, and Polar Silver colour options.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11-based HiOS. It sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 386ppi pixel density, 480 nits of peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with a Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has the company's built-in 'HyperEngine Game Technology' that is claimed to give Tecno Pova 2 "high-end graphic crunching, making it apt even for heavy gaming."

For optics, the Tecno Pova 2 comes with an AI Quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary AI sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an unspecified fourth sensor. The setup is accompanied by a quad-LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens for the selfie camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout. The selfie camera features up to 2K video recording and up to 2x zoom.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and more. Tecno Pova 2 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock feature. It also sports Game Space 2.0, Game Voice Changer, and System Turbo 2.0 to aid gaming on the smartphone. The phone packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge fast charging support, which the company claims will give the smartphone a standby time of 46 days, 233 hours of music playback, or 49 hours of calling time.

Onboard sensors include G-sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Electronic compass, and Gyroscope. Tecno Pova 2 measures 173.32x78.78x9.62mm.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova 2

Tecno Pova 2

Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Pova 2, Tecno Pova 2 Price in India, Tenco Pova 2 Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Just Days After Purchase, Company Responds to Announce Investigation

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
