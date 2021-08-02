Tecno Pova 2 has been launched in India and the smartphone comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery and 18W Flash Charge fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU. Tecno Pova 2 is offered in two storage configurations and three colour options. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 48-megapixel AI sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens. Its 8-megapixel selfie camera comes with a dual-LED flash and support for 2K video recording. The smartphone was launched in the Philippines on June 3.

Tecno Pova 2 price in India, availability

The Tecno Pova 2 will be available to purchase from August 5 exclusively on Amazon. It is available in two storage configurations, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999. However, the models will be available for Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively, as part of a launch offer for a limited period of time. Tecno is offering the smartphone in Dazzle Black, Energy Blue, and Polar Silver colour options.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11-based HiOS. It sports a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 386ppi pixel density, 480 nits of peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with a Mali G52 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has the company's built-in 'HyperEngine Game Technology' that is claimed to give Tecno Pova 2 "high-end graphic crunching, making it apt even for heavy gaming."

For optics, the Tecno Pova 2 comes with an AI Quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary AI sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an unspecified fourth sensor. The setup is accompanied by a quad-LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens for the selfie camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout. The selfie camera features up to 2K video recording and up to 2x zoom.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and more. Tecno Pova 2 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock feature. It also sports Game Space 2.0, Game Voice Changer, and System Turbo 2.0 to aid gaming on the smartphone. The phone packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge fast charging support, which the company claims will give the smartphone a standby time of 46 days, 233 hours of music playback, or 49 hours of calling time.

Onboard sensors include G-sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Electronic compass, and Gyroscope. Tecno Pova 2 measures 173.32x78.78x9.62mm.

