Technology News
loading

Tecno to Launch 'Spark' Budget Smartphone Sub-Brand in India

Tecno will soon have presence in three price segments - Rs. 5,000-Rs 10,000, Rs. 8,000-Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 12,000-Rs. 15,000.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 12:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tecno to Launch 'Spark' Budget Smartphone Sub-Brand in India

Tecno Camon i4

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings' smartphone brand Tecno Mobile is set to launch a new budget smartphone sub-brand 'Spark' in India soon, a senior company executive said here on Wednesday.

Tecno will soon have presence in three price segments - Rs. 5,000-Rs 10,000, Rs. 8,000-Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 12,000-Rs. 15,000.

"Between Rs. 12,000-Rs. 15,000, we have Phantom which is our flagship device; In Rs 8,000-Rs 12,000 segment, we would continue with our Camon series and in the Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 segment, we would soon have a sub-brand Spark which is very successfully globally," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India told IANS.

The company launched a new smartphone Phantom 9 on Wednesday which will be available online on Flipkart.

"This is the first time we are going online. Tecno is an offline brand but the online segment is growing and more and more consumers are going online. The online segment contributes almost 40-42 percent of the market", Talapatra added.

On a question whether Tecno is aiming to compete against Xiaomi with Phantom 9, Talapatra replied: "I would not say that we would fight against the market share of Xiaomi but we would fight for the online smartphone market share. We will create a sweet hotspot for the company in the online space and grow from there", the executive noted.

Tecno has already invested in two manufacturing units in the country.

"Earlier we had Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) capabilities, now we have Complete Knock Down (CKD) capabilities. We have our own SMT lines. We would soon invest in R&D centres in the country", Talapatra told IANS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Transsion, Spark
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring July Security Patch, Fix Quick Reply Issue, and More
Android Q Beta 5 Pulled Shortly After Its Release, Google Cites Installation Issue
Tecno to Launch 'Spark' Budget Smartphone Sub-Brand in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  2. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Score the Best Deals
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts Next Week: Deals Previewed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Render Leak Tips Gradient Finish
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  7. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  8. LG Launches New Range of AI-Enabled ThinQ TVs in India
  9. Stranger Things 3 Breaks Netflix Records, Watched by Over 40 Million Accounts
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Adding a Shortcut for Quick Edits of Media in Chats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.