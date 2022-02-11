Technology News
  Tecno Spark Series Smartphone With 6GB RAM and Priced Below Rs. 8,000 to Launch in February

Tecno Spark Series Smartphone With 6GB RAM and Priced Below Rs. 8,000 to Launch in February

Tecno says this will be the company’s first smartphone to offer 6GB RAM at a notably low price point.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2022 16:59 IST
Tecno Spark Series Smartphone With 6GB RAM and Priced Below Rs. 8,000 to Launch in February

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno's recently launched Spark 8C handset (pictured) is yet to be launched in India

Highlights
  • The upcoming Tecno smartphone will be sold via Amazon
  • Tecno is yet to reveal specifications for the upcoming Spark handset
  • Tecno has already launched a few smartphones in India this year

Tecno is set to launch a new affordable smartphone with 6GB of RAM later this month as part of its Spark smartphone lineup, the company confirmed on Friday. The specifications of the smartphone are yet to be announced by the company. Tecno says the upcoming handset will feature “flagship-grade” specifications and will feature a price tag under Rs. 8,000.

The upcoming Tecno Spark series handset will be launched in India this month, and will be available for purchase via Amazon, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. While the smartphone will feature 6GB of RAM, Tecno is yet to reveal other details regarding the handset including the processor, screen size and resolution, camera, and battery specifications. Another recently announced Spark series smartphone, Tecno Spark 8C, is yet to be launched in India.

Tecno has already launched a handful of smartphones in India this year, including the new Tecno Pova 5G that made its debut on February 8. The handset is the first smartphone by the company in India to offer 5G connectivity. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. Tecno Pova 5G also features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and offers 32 days of standby time and 183 hours of music playback, according to Tecno.

Last month, the company launched Tecno Pop 5 LTE, Tecno Pop 5 Pro, and Tecno Pova Neo in India, on January 12, January 19, and January 20, respectively. Tecno Pop 5 LTE and Tecno Pop 5 Pro run on Android 11 (Go edition) and sport 6.52-inch HD+ LCD displays. Meanwhile, Tecno Pova Neo is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and sports a 6.8-inch HD+ DotNotch display. Tecno Pop 5 LTE packs a 5,000mAh battery, while Tecno Pop 5 Pro and Tecno Pova Neo run on 6,000mAh batteries.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Tecno Spark, Tecno Spark Series, Tecno, Tecno India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Smartwatch With 'Unlimited' Battery Life, Garmin D2 Air X10 Aviator Smartwatch Launched

