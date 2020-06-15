Technology News
Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Tecno Spark Power 2 will come with a waterdrop-style notch and a large battery that is touted to last up to four days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 June 2020 12:08 IST
Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Tecno Spark Power 2 is teased to come in Black and Green shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 will be launched this Wednesday at 12pm IST
  • The phone is teased to pack a large battery that will last four days
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 is teased to sport quad rear cameras

Tecno Spark Power 2 is launching in India on June 17. The company has started teasing the arrival of the phone, confirming a few key details of the phone as well. A dedicated Flipkart page has also been spotted, and it reveals the pricing of the phone, alongside a few other information of the upcoming smartphone. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is said to come with stereo sound speakers and quad rear cameras at the back. The phone will succeed the Tecno Spark Power that was launched in India last year in November.

The teaser shared by the official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account confirms that the Tecno Spark Power 2 is launching in India on Wednesday, June 17 at 12pm (noon) IST. The teaser video also confirms that the phone will go on sale on Flipkart and claims that 10 minutes of charging will offer 3 hours of battery life. The hashtag #BestBatterySmartphone has been used indicating that the Tecno Spark Power 2 may incorporate a large battery and offer fast charging support as well. A dedicated page on Flipkart app and website has also gone live and the app listing reveals that the Tecno Spark 2 will be priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

The Flipkart page reiterates that the phone will launch this Wednesday at 12pm (noon) IST. It also teases that the Tecno Spark Power 2 lasts for up to four days on a single charge and is teased to come in Black and Green shades. The phone's bottom edge houses a speaker grille, the USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone has frontal stereo sound speakers as well, and the teaser page suggests that the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a waterdrop-style notch.

At the back, the phone is said to have quad rear cameras placed in a straight line. The company teases ‘the giant is coming' hinting at a large display size and battery. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power launched last year came with a 6,000mAh battery, and the successor should introduce a similar large battery, if not bigger.

All technical and offer details of the Tecno Spark Power 2 should be known on the day of launch.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

