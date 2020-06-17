Tecno Spark Power 2 has launched in India with a large 6,000mAh battery. It features a massive 7-inch waterdrop-style display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone comes with four rear cameras at the back aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The quad setup includes a 16-megapixel main camera with quad flash support. The Tecno Spark Power 2 has a dedicated Google Assistant button and supports a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Tecno Spark Power 2 price in India, availability

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The phone will be sold on Flipkart and the first sale will be held on June 23 at 12am (midnight) IST. It will be available in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey colour options.

Tecno Spark Power 2 specifications

Coming to the technical details, Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on HIOS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 MTK6762 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB and there is an option for further expansion using the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup at the back of the Tecno Spark Power 2 include a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture, a secondary wide angle lens with 115-degree field of view, and another 2.5cm macro lens. Camera features include quad flash support, Bokeh effect, Auto Scene Detection, AI Body Shaping, AI HDR, AR Mode, Google Lens, AI Beauty, and Panorama. Up front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 78.3-degree viewing angle. There's support for dual flash and front camera features include AI Beauty, Wide Selfie, AR Mode, Portrait Mode, Custom Beauty Modes, and more.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 packs a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charger. It is touted to last for up to four days on a single charge. The company claims that the battery lasts for about 376 hours standby time, 37 hours calling, 19 hours internet, 155 hours music, 13 hours game playing, and 14 hours video playback. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. As mentioned, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a dedicated Google Assistant button and also supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

