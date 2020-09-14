Tecno Spark Power 2 Air has launched in India and will be on sale from next week. The phone is an offshoot of the Tecno Spark Power 2 that was launched a few months ago. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with different camera specifications and a different processor on board. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC whereas the new Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air price in India, sale

The new Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is priced in India at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in two colour options – Cosmic Shine and Ice Jadeite. It will be available on Flipkart on September 20 at 12pm (noon). Flipkart has listed bank offers and no-cost EMI options on the site.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Power 2 Air runs on HIOS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with support for further expansion using the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the quad camera setup at the back of the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, two 2-megapixel sensors for bokeh and macro shots, and a fourth AI lens. Camera features include quad LED flash, Auto-Scene Detection Mode, Bokeh Mode, AI HDR Modes, AI Stickers and Macro photography. Up front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with with dual flash support.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air packs a 6000mAh battery. It is touted to last for a standby time of up to 560 hours, calling time of up to 38 hours, Internet and Wi-Fi time of up to 20 hours, music playback of up to 151 hours, game playing time of up to 13 hours and video playback time of up to 15 hours. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air also supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

