Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7 Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with a quad camera setup at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2020 14:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Cosmic Shine and Ice Jadeite colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is powered by the Helio A22 SoC
  • The phone will go on sale in India on September 20 via Flipkart
  • Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with a large 7-inch display

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air has launched in India and will be on sale from next week. The phone is an offshoot of the Tecno Spark Power 2 that was launched a few months ago. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with different camera specifications and a different processor on board. To recall, the Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC whereas the new Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air price in India, sale

The new Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is priced in India at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in two colour options – Cosmic Shine and Ice Jadeite. It will be available on Flipkart on September 20 at 12pm (noon). Flipkart has listed bank offers and no-cost EMI options on the site.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Power 2 Air runs on HIOS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with support for further expansion using the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the quad camera setup at the back of the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, two 2-megapixel sensors for bokeh and macro shots, and a fourth AI lens. Camera features include quad LED flash, Auto-Scene Detection Mode, Bokeh Mode, AI HDR Modes, AI Stickers and Macro photography. Up front, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with with dual flash support.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air packs a 6000mAh battery. It is touted to last for a standby time of up to 560 hours, calling time of up to 38 hours, Internet and Wi-Fi time of up to 20 hours, music playback of up to 151 hours, game playing time of up to 13 hours and video playback time of up to 15 hours. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air also supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

Display 7.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Power 2 Air, Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Price in India, Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Specifications, Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Features, Tecno
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme C17 With 90Hz Display Launching on September 20, Specifications Tipped
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. OnePlus Nord Now Available With a Discount Offer for ICICI Bank Customers
  4. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement, No High Refresh Rate
  6. Big Tech’s India Plans Can’t Seem to Bypass Reliance
  7. Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
  8. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  10. Vivo Watch Confirmed to Launch on September 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Technology Deals That Failed to Get Regulatory Approval
  2. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme C17 With 90Hz Display Launching on September 20, Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo Watch Confirmed to Launch on September 22
  5. Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan
  6. Xbox Series X, Series S to Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos for Gaming
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Big Tech’s India Plans Can’t Seem to Bypass Reliance
  9. PS5 Showcase Event Announced for September 16
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com