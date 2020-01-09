Technology News
  • Tecno Spark Go Plus With 4,000mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Tecno Spark Go Plus With 4,000mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Tecno Spark Go Plus is priced in India at Rs. 6,299 and comes in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will be available in Hillier Purple and Vacation Blue colour options.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 18:22 IST
Tecno Spark Go Plus sports 8-megapixel rear and front cameras

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go Plus will go on sale via offline retailers in India
  • The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion
  • Tecno Spark Go Plus launch offer include free Gaana Plus subscription

Tecno expands its portfolio in India by launching the Spark Go Plus phone. The Tecno Spark Go Plus offers a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, a rear fingerprint sensor, and has 8-megapixel selfie and rear cameras. The phone is priced under Rs. 7,000, and will go on sale via offline retailers across the country. The new phone should be a more premium variant of the Tecno Spark Go phone launched last year. To recall, the Tecno Spark Go has a 3,000mAh battery, while the new Plus variant offers a bigger 4,000mAh battery capacity.

Tecno Spark Go Plus price in India, availability, launch offers

The Tecno Spark Go Plus is priced in India at Rs. 6,299 and comes in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will be available in Hillier Purple and Vacation Blue colour options and will go on sale via 35,000 retail touchpoints across India staring today. Launch offers include a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799, one-time screen replacement, one month extended warranty, and three months of Ganaa Plus subscription worth Rs. 297 for free.

Tecno Spark Go Plus specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Tecno Spark Go Plus runs on Android Pie (Go Edition)-based HIOS 5.5.2 software and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 89.5 percent screen ratio, 480 nits brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM. It comes with 32GB of built-in storage capacity, with the option to expand further using a microSD card slow (up to 128GB).

In the imaging department, the Tecno Spark Go Plus has an 8-megapixel AI camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual flash and offers features like bokeh effect and AI beauty mode. Up front, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well, an 81-degree viewing angle and a single flash support. Front camera features include adjustable flashlight brightness, portrait mode, and AI beauty mode.

The Tecno Spark Go Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the company claims that it can last up to six hours of video playback, 110 hours of music playback, 6.9 hours of gaming, 5.7 hours of browsing, 26 hours of talk time, and 343 hours of standby time. Connectivity options like Dual LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2, and measures about 166.7x75.8x8.4mm. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and rear fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports Face Unlock.

Tecno Spark Go Plus

Tecno Spark Go Plus

Display6.52-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera8-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution(720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go Plus, Tecno Spark Go Plus Price in India, Tecno Spark Go Plus Specifications, Tecno Spark Go Plus Features, Tecno Spark Go Plus Launch, Tecno
