Tecno Mobiles has now launched two new phones in India – Tecno Spark Go and Tecno Spark 4 Air. The two phones sport a 6.1-inch waterdrop-style notch display, a Helio A22 quad-core SoC, a 5-megapixel selfie camera with flash support, a 3,000mAh battery, expandable storage memory option, Android Pie software, and Face Unlock support. The key differences between the two phones include RAM, storage option, rear camera setup, and rear fingerprint scanner support. Both the phones will be available from offline retail stores.

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air price in India, availability

Tecno Spark Go is priced in India at Rs. 5,499 for the lone 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The Tecno Spark 4 Air, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phones will be available in Nebula Black and Royal Purple colour options, and will go on sale from today at more than 35,000 offline retail stores across the country.

Launch offers for Tecno Spark Go buyers include free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement in a year, 100 days' free replacement, and one-month extended warranty.

Tecno Spark Go specifications

As for specifications, the Tecno Spark Go runs on HiOS 5 based Android Pie, and features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 450nits brightness. The dual-SIM Tecno Spark Go is powered by the 2.0GHz Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with 2GB RAM. It offers 16GB of storage with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to optics, the Tecno Spark Go offers a single 8-megapixel AI camera with f/2.0 aperture, night algorithm 2.0, and dual-flash support. Rear camera features include Portrait Mode, HDR, Night Mode and professional camera settings. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash. Front camera features include AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, in-build localized AR Stickers and Wide Selfie Mode.

The Tecno Spark Go phone packs a 3,000mAh battery that claims to last up to 9.8 hours of video playback, 7.6 hours of Web browsing, 10 hours of calling or 12.4 hours of music playback. It comes with Face Unlock 2.0 support with screen fill-light feature support.

Tecno Spark 4 Air specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Tecno Spark 4 Air, it runs on HiOS 5 based Android Pie, and also features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 450nits brightness. The dual-SIM Tecno Spark 4 Air is powered by the 2.0GHz Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It offers 32GB of storage with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).



On the other hand, TECNO Spark4 Air comes with a category-first dual-lens camera sporting a 13MP f1.8 primary sensor which captures perfect portraits. The Dual flash light lets your beauty shine through even in the dark setting. In addition to these, the SPARK duo features Portrait Mode, HDR, Night Mode and professional camera settings to further enhance the overall photography experience.

Coming to optics, the Tecno Spark 4 Air offers a dual rear camera setup – with a 13-megapixel AI camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a VGA second camera. Rear camera features include Portrait Mode, HDR, Night Mode and professional camera settings. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash. Front camera features include AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, in-build localized AR Stickers and Wide Selfie Mode.

The Tecno Spark 4 Air phone packs a 3,000mAh battery that claims to last up to 9.8 hours of video playback, 7.6 hours of Web browsing, 10 hours of calling or 12.4 hours of music playback. It also comes with Face Unlock 2.0 support with screen fill-light feature support. Additionally, it supports an anti-oil fingerprint sensor as well.