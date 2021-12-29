Tecno Spark Go 2022 was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest affordable model — alongside the arrival of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro. The new Tecno phone is claimed to be an upgrade to the Spark Go 2021 that debuted in the country earlier this year. However, the specifications of the Tecno Spark Go 2022 are quite similar to those of the previous model. The smartphone features a waterdrop-style display notch and is equipped with dual rear cameras. It also carries a selfie flash and DTS stereo sound effect to attract young smartphone buyers.

Tecno Spark Go 2022 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark Go 2022 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Turquoise Cyan colour option and is available for purchase through Amazon.

In July, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,299 for the same 2GB + 32GB configuration.

Tecno Spark Go 2022 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Go 2022 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6 on top. The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The Tecno Spark Go 2022 also comes preloaded with SoPlay 2.0 feature that allows users to create their own music tracks for playing back. There is a pre-installed HiParty app to let users play the music they created across multiple devices.

Tecno has provided 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage on the Spark Go 2022.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark Go 2022 has a dual rear camera setup that is claimed to have a superior 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an AI lens. The phone also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with a microslit front-facing LED flash.

The Tecno Spark Go 2022 comes with an IPX2 splash-resistant build. There is a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking. Further, the company has preloaded a face unlock feature on the phone.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark Go 2022 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that delivers up to 29 hours of talk time or 46 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 165x76x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

