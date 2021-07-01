Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark Go 2021 With Android 10 (Go Edition), MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2021 With Android 10 (Go Edition), MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2021 has a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 July 2021 13:38 IST
Tecno Spark Go 2021 With Android 10 (Go Edition), MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 2021 is offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2021 has a notch design
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Tecno Spark Go 2021 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display

Tecno Spark Go 2021 has been launched in India as an entry-level smartphone. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but in three colour options. The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) and comes with slim bezels on the side. There is a dual camera setup on the back and a notch for the selfie camera at the front. Tecno Spark Go 2021 is a successor to the 2020 model with the same name, that was in turn a successor to the 2019 model with the same name.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark Go 2021 is priced at Rs. 7,299 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model that is offered in Galaxy Blue, Horizon Orange, and Maldives Blue colours. It will be available for purchase via Amazon starting July 7 at 12pm (noon). Tecno has an introductory offer for the phone wherein it will be priced at Rs. 6,699 at launch, till stocks last.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Go 2021 runs Android 10 (Go Edition). It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nit peak brightness. The phone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, Tecno Spark Go 2021 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Details for the secondary camera are unclear. At the front, the notch houses the 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark Go 2021 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Tecno Spark Go 2021 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with no mention of fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.6x76.3x9.1mm.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark Go 2021

Tecno Spark Go 2021

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A20
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 2021, Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price in India, Tecno Spark Go 2021 Specifications, Tecno
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix July 2021 Releases: Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, Feels Like Ishq, and More

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Go 2021 With Android 10 (Go Edition), MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  5. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  8. NASA Is Offering Its Massive Software Catalogue for Free to the Public
  9. Realme Dizo GoPods D True Wireless Earphones, Dizo Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
  2. Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch
  3. This Dental Device May Help Fight Obesity, But Twitter Users Find It Shocking
  4. AI Being Used by South Korea to Detect, Prevent Suicide Attempt on Bridges
  5. Zomato Set to Acquire About 10 Percent Stake in Grofers, CCI Filing Reveals
  6. Israeli Charged in Global Hacker-for-Hire Scheme Wants Plea Deal, Court Filing Shows
  7. Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  8. Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  9. Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
  10. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service With Plans Starting From Rs. 998
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com