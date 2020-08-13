Technology News
Tecno Spark Go 2020 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and 2GB RAM Tipped

Tecno Spark Go 2020 does not have a release date or pricing as of yet.

Updated: 13 August 2020 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

Tecno Spark Go 2020 is said to have 3GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 2020 may come with Android 10
  • It is seen carrying a notch design for the selfie camera
  • Tecno Spark Go 2020 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC

Tecno Spark Go 2020 has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing hinting at some of the specifications of the phone. The listing, spotted by a known tipster, comes with the model number ‘TECNO-KE5' and the name ‘Spark Go 2020'. It gives an idea of what we can expect from the phone in terms of the specifications. The listing also shows an image of the front of the unannounced phone and it appears to have a notch design for the selfie camera.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications (expected)

The Tecno Spark Go 2020, as per the Google Play Console listing, will run on Android 10 out of the box. It is said to have a 720x1,600 pixels display with 320ppi pixel density. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is listed to be powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 (MT6761D) SoC. The phone may come with 2GB of RAM. It also uses the PowerVR GE8300 GPU.

Coming to the image in the listing, it shows the Tecno Spark Go 2020 will have slim bezels on the side, a thick chin, and a small notch for the selfie camera. The volume rocker and the power button seem to be on the right side of the phone.

The Google Play Console listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma and Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify it.

As of now, the company has not shared any information on the existence of the Tecno Spark Go 2020, or whatever it ends up being called.

Last month, Tecno released its Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone and Minipod M1 single-ear wireless earbud in India. The Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with a 7-inch HD+ Dot-Notch display and a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, with 2GB of RAM. For storage, the phone comes with 32GB onboard with the ability to expand via microSD card. The Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tecno, Tecno Spark Go 2020, Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications, Google Play Console listing
