Tecno Spark Go 2020 has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 comes with a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main shooter. The handset has a rectangular camera setup with two sensors and the flash aligned in a straight line. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 price in India, sale

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage option in India. The phone comes in Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue colour options. The smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart starting 12 pm (noon) on September 7.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Go 2020 runs on Android 10-based HiOS 6.2. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core SoC, paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

Tecno Spark Go 2020 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI lens. The phone includes dual rear LED flash and various shooting modes like Bokeh, AI Beauty, ASD, and HDR. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

There is a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last through 15.6 hours of gaming, 24 hours of calling, or 36 days of standby. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, and more. The sensors onboard include G-Sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.