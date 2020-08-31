Tecno Spark Go 2020 is teased to launch in India on September 1 i.e. Tuesday. The phone is already listed on Flipkart, confirming availability on the e-commerce site. The listing teases key specifications of the Tecno Spark Go 2020, along with a few design details as well. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is likely the successor of the Tecno Spark Go that was launched in August last year. The new model is teased to feature a large 6.52-inch display, much bigger than the 6.1-inch screen on last year's Tecno Spark Go.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 launch, expected price, more

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is confirmed to launch in India on September 1 i.e. Tuesday. The Flipkart page reveals the front display design of the phone. It is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera setup and very little chin at the bottom. The phone has a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack sits beside it. The volume and power buttons sit on the right edge of the screen. The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is seen to sport a blue finish, but it should come in more colour options at launch. The Flipkart teaser confirms availability on the e-commerce site, but it could be made available elsewhere as well.

The price of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is not known at the moment, but all details should be unveiled at launch tomorrow. The Tecno Spark Go launched last year, priced originally at Rs. 5,499, and this 2020 model may see a similar or a slightly higher price tag.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications teased

The Flipkart listing teases that the Tecno Spark Go 2020 will feature a large battery, but the exact capacity is not known. The handset is also teases to have a 6.52-inch HD+ display, much larger than the 6.1-inch display on the Tecno Spark Go launched last year.

Apart from this, the Flipkart page teases entertainment-centric features on the Tecno Spark Go 2020. All of the other specifications including camera details are not known at the moment. However, all details should go official on Tuesday at noon.

