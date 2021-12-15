Tecno Spark 8T was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest affordable smartphone from the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new smartphone comes with upgrades over the vanilla Tecno Spark 8 that went live in the country in September this year. In terms of specifications, the new handset offers an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset under the hood, dual rear cameras headlined by the 50-megapixel sensor and 5,000mAh battery. The new Tecno phone comes in four different colour options as well.

Tecno Spark 8T price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8T price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colours and will go on sale via Amazon India starting Wednesday itself.

In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 2GB + 64GB storage variant was launched in India in September at Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8T runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card through a dedicated slot on the Tecno Spart 8T.

As mentioned, Tecno Spark 8T comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and an AI lens coupled with a quad LED flash. The rear camera supports different professional photography and videography modes such as AI Beauty, AR Animoji and Stickers, Google Lens, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, Smart Portrait, and Video Bokeh. Other camera features include 1080p time-lapse photography, and 120fps slow motion. For selfies, Tecno has provided an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with dual flash support.

Connectivity options in the Tecno Spark 8T include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and USB OTG. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Spark 8T packs DTS Sound SOPLAY 2.0.

Tecno Spark 8T features a 5,000mAh battery and comes with optimised power-saving modes. The company claims that the battery can offer up to 38 days standby time, and up to 122 hours of music playback. It is also said to offer up to 40 hours of calling time. The handset measures 164.25x75.87x8.85mm.

