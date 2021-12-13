Technology News
  Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50 Megapixel Camera

Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Tecno Spark 8T follows the launch of Tecno Spark 8 Pro in November.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2021 13:17 IST
Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Tecno

Tecno Spark 8T features a fingerprint sensor built into the rear camera module

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8T will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display
  • Tecno Spark 8T will be available in four colour options

Tecno Spark 8T launch date is set for December 15, and the specifications for the upcoming smartphone have now been revealed. The upcoming Tecno handset has been spotted on an Amazon landing page, which shows off the smartphone's design, along with its specifications. The smartphone will sport the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

According to the new landing page for the Tecno Spark 8T, the smartphone will be available for pre-orders at 12pm IST on December 15. The price of the smartphone is yet to be announced by the company. Tecno Spark 8T will be available in four colour options - Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan.

As previously mentioned, Tecno Spark 8T will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture along with another unspecified camera. The rear camera module also houses a fingerprint sensor. Tecno has also listed camera features like video bokeh support, 1080p time-lapse photography on the product's landing page.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a pixel density of 401ppi and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The display also houses an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Tecno Spark 8T is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and the company is touting 38 days of standby time and up to 11 hours of video playback on the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8T is set to arrive after the mid-November launch of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphone, which is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC along with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. Tecno Spark 8 Pro is an upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 8, which was launched in September with a MediaTek Helio G25SoC and is available with up to 4GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 8T

Tecno Spark 8T

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + AI Lens
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno, Tecno Spark 8T specifications, Tecno Spark 8T Launch, Tecno Spark Sale, Tecno Spark Pre Order
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected
OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900

