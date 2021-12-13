Tecno Spark 8T launch date is set for December 15, and the specifications for the upcoming smartphone have now been revealed. The upcoming Tecno handset has been spotted on an Amazon landing page, which shows off the smartphone's design, along with its specifications. The smartphone will sport the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

According to the new landing page for the Tecno Spark 8T, the smartphone will be available for pre-orders at 12pm IST on December 15. The price of the smartphone is yet to be announced by the company. Tecno Spark 8T will be available in four colour options - Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan.

As previously mentioned, Tecno Spark 8T will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture along with another unspecified camera. The rear camera module also houses a fingerprint sensor. Tecno has also listed camera features like video bokeh support, 1080p time-lapse photography on the product's landing page.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a pixel density of 401ppi and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The display also houses an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Tecno Spark 8T is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and the company is touting 38 days of standby time and up to 11 hours of video playback on the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8T is set to arrive after the mid-November launch of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro smartphone, which is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC along with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. Tecno Spark 8 Pro is an upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 8, which was launched in September with a MediaTek Helio G25SoC and is available with up to 4GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

