Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals

Tecno Spark 8T may be launched with at least two rear cameras.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 December 2021 19:04 IST
Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tecno India

Tecno Spark 8T may come in a Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8T may has volume rocker on right spine
  • The company launched Tecno Spark 8 Pro in November
  • Tecno also unveiled multiple variants of the Spark 8

Tecno Spark 8T launch in India has been confirmed by the company via an official teaser on Twitter. There is no information on the specifications and the launch date of the smartphone, however, it is expected to debut in India soon. The poster also reveals a few design elements of the phone. Tecno launched the Tecno Spark 8 and Tecno Spark 8 Pro in September and November, respectively. The company has also unveiled multiple variants of the Tecno Spark 8 at various points in the recent months.

As per the image posted in a tweet by Tecno Mobile India, the Tecno Spark 8T smartphone is coming soon. The image shows the device in a Blue colour option, and reveals that it may sport at least two rear cameras. The volume rocker and power button are situated on the right spine of the smartphone, the poster shows.

In November, Tecno launched the Spark 8 Pro smartphone with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Pro variant is an upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 8 that made its debut in India in September.

Recently, the company launched the Spark 8 4GB RAM variant in the country. It features a 6.56-inch display, AI dual rear cameras highlighted by 16-megapixel primary sensor, and MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC under the hood. The smartphone is also available in a 2GB RAM variant and a 3GB RAM variant. The handset also offers support for various Indian Languages allowing users to interact in their languages. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 65 days.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro

Tecno Spark 8 Pro

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno, Tecno India
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Pixel Watch Renders Spotted Online; Tip Bezel-Less Design, Key Features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals
