Tecno Spark 8T India Launch to Be Soon, Teaser Reveals

Tecno Spark 8T launch in India has been confirmed by the company via an official teaser on Twitter. There is no information on the specifications and the launch date of the smartphone, however, it is expected to debut in India soon. The poster also reveals a few design elements of the phone. Tecno launched the Tecno Spark 8 and Tecno Spark 8 Pro in September and November, respectively. The company has also unveiled multiple variants of the Tecno Spark 8 at various points in the recent months.

As per the image posted in a tweet by Tecno Mobile India, the Tecno Spark 8T smartphone is coming soon. The image shows the device in a Blue colour option, and reveals that it may sport at least two rear cameras. The volume rocker and power button are situated on the right spine of the smartphone, the poster shows.

In November, Tecno launched the Spark 8 Pro smartphone with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Pro variant is an upgraded version of the Tecno Spark 8 that made its debut in India in September.

Recently, the company launched the Spark 8 4GB RAM variant in the country. It features a 6.56-inch display, AI dual rear cameras highlighted by 16-megapixel primary sensor, and MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC under the hood. The smartphone is also available in a 2GB RAM variant and a 3GB RAM variant. The handset also offers support for various Indian Languages allowing users to interact in their languages. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 65 days.