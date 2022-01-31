Tecno Spark 8C has been launched as the latest model in the Spark 8 series. The new phone comes with dual rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The Tecno Spark 8C also runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with a proprietary skin on top. Other key highlights of the Tecno Spark 8C include DTS stereo sound, a waterdrop-style display notch, and NFC support. The phone also includes artificial intelligence (AI) based camera effects and will be available in four distinct colour options.

Tecno Spark 8C availability

Tecno Spark 8C price is yet to be announced. However, the phone has been listed on the company's site in Nigeria and Thailand in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Last year, the regular Tecno Spark 8 was launched in markets including India with a price tag of Rs. 7,999. It received an update in the form of the Tecno Spark 8T that debuted in India in December with a price tag of Rs. 8,999.

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

As per the details listed on the Tecno's regional websites, Tecno Spark 8C runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The exact details about the processor are not listed online. However, it is speculated to be an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The listing on the Tecno Nigeria site also shows that the phone comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options, while the company's Thailand site has mentioned 4GB RAM as a single option.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8C has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a selfie flash.

The Tecno Spark 8C comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Tecno has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset measures 164.57x76x8.95mm.