Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C has initially been listed in Nigeria and Thailand.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 January 2022 10:53 IST
Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8C comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8C will be available in four different colours
  • The Tecno phone carries up to 4GB of RAM
  • Tecno Spark 8C packs a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 8C has been launched as the latest model in the Spark 8 series. The new phone comes with dual rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The Tecno Spark 8C also runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with a proprietary skin on top. Other key highlights of the Tecno Spark 8C include DTS stereo sound, a waterdrop-style display notch, and NFC support. The phone also includes artificial intelligence (AI) based camera effects and will be available in four distinct colour options.

Tecno Spark 8C availability

Tecno Spark 8C price is yet to be announced. However, the phone has been listed on the company's site in Nigeria and Thailand in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Last year, the regular Tecno Spark 8 was launched in markets including India with a price tag of Rs. 7,999. It received an update in the form of the Tecno Spark 8T that debuted in India in December with a price tag of Rs. 8,999.

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

As per the details listed on the Tecno's regional websites, Tecno Spark 8C runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The exact details about the processor are not listed online. However, it is speculated to be an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The listing on the Tecno Nigeria site also shows that the phone comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options, while the company's Thailand site has mentioned 4GB RAM as a single option.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8C has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a selfie flash.

The Tecno Spark 8C comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Tecno has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset measures 164.57x76x8.95mm.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8C price, Tecno Spark 8C specifications, Tecno Spark 8C, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
