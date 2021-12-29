Tecno Spark 8 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday. The new phone is an upgrade of the regular Tecno Spark 8 that debuted in the country in September. It comes with triple rear cameras and MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro also features a hole-punch display design. Additionally, the smartphone includes 33W fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the phone from 0 to 85 percent in as little as 60 minutes. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro will compete against the likes of the Realme Narzo 50A, Infinix Hot 11S, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 10,599 under an introductory offer for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Interstellar Black, Komodo Island, Turquoise Cyan, and Winsor Violet colours and will be available for purchase starting January 4 through Amazon.

Last month, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro was launched in Bangladesh at a price of BDT 16,990 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for a 6GB + 64GB model.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8 Pro runs on Android 11 wit HiOS v7.6 on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Dot-in (company speak for hole-punch design) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM is also virtually expandable by up to 7GB using the internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens and dual-LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has packed the Spark 8 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 169.0x76.8x8.77mm.

