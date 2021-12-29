Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 10,599.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2021 16:27 IST
Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro will go on sale via Amazon from January 4
  • The Tecno phone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes in a single configuration

Tecno Spark 8 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday. The new phone is an upgrade of the regular Tecno Spark 8 that debuted in the country in September. It comes with triple rear cameras and MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro also features a hole-punch display design. Additionally, the smartphone includes 33W fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the phone from 0 to 85 percent in as little as 60 minutes. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro will compete against the likes of the Realme Narzo 50A, Infinix Hot 11S, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 10,599 under an introductory offer for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Interstellar Black, Komodo Island, Turquoise Cyan, and Winsor Violet colours and will be available for purchase starting January 4 through Amazon.

Last month, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro was launched in Bangladesh at a price of BDT 16,990 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for a 6GB + 64GB model.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8 Pro runs on Android 11 wit HiOS v7.6 on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Dot-in (company speak for hole-punch design) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM is also virtually expandable by up to 7GB using the internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens and dual-LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has packed the Spark 8 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 169.0x76.8x8.77mm.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in India, Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Israel's SavorEat Begins Selling Personalised 3D-Printed Vegan Burgers
Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  5. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  6. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched
  10. iPhone 13 Named Smartphone of the Year by Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Israel's SavorEat Begins Selling Personalised 3D-Printed Vegan Burgers
  3. Instagram Head Outlines Goals for 2022, Aims to Double Down on Videos, Give More Control to Users
  4. Apple Said to Be Giving Bonuses of Up to $180,000 to Prevent Defections to Meta
  5. Vi Discontinues Rs. 501, Rs. 601, Rs. 701 Prepaid Packs With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. El Salvador Users Complain of Bitcoins Missing From Their Chivo Wallets, Stir Anti-Crypto Sentiment
  8. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing and Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com