Tecno Spark 8 Pro price is set at BDT 16,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 November 2021 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8 Pro features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro has been launched in two colour options
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro features Super Night Mode 2.0

Tecno Spark 8 Pro has been launched in Bangladesh. The new Tecno phone comes in two different colour options, with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood. It carries triple rear cameras on the back, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other specifications of the new smartphone include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of specifications, Tecno Spark 8 Pro come in as an upgrade to the vanilla Tecno Spark 8 model launched in September earlier this year.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price, availability

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price is set at BDT 16,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the sole 6GB + 64GB storage model in Bangladesh. The handset is up for grabs via the company website. It can be purchased in Interstellar Black and Komodo Island colour options. In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 2GB + 64GB storage variant was launched in India at Rs. 7,999.

However, Tecno has not shared any details about the Indian availability of Tecno Spark 8 Pro yet.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8 Pro runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6. on top. The handset features a 6.8 full-HD+(1,080x2,460 pixels) Dot Notch display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

There is a triple rear camera setup which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and an AI lens with an f/2.0 lens. The camera features include Super Night Mode 2.0 and Beauty 4.0. The camera setup is paired with a dual-LED flash. Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel front camera with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 8 Pro include a 3.5mm headphone port, 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Besides, the handset measures 169x76.8x8.77mm.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A25
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + AI Lens
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price, Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Pushes Privacy Update to Comply With Irish Ruling, Will Show Details on Its Data Collection Process
Tecno Spark 8 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
