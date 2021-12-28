Technology News
Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed for December 29, Will Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Tecno Spark 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 December 2021 13:11 IST
Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed for December 29, Will Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Tecno Spark 8 Pro features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro will have 33W fast charging support
  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • A dedicated page for the handset is now live on Amazon India

Tecno Spark 8 Pro is being readied for launch in India. Tecno has now shared teasers on social media to offer more details about the phone's launch in the country. Last month, the handset was launched in Bangladesh in two different colour options. Tecno Spark 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Other highlights of the handset include an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes as an upgrade to the vanilla Tecno Spark 8 model launched earlier this year.

Tecno announced the arrival of Tecno Spark 8 Pro via its official Twitter handle. As per the post, the launch date of the new Spark-series phone is set for December 29. The brand has confirmed that Tecno Spark 8 Pro will have a 33W fast charger, which is claimed by Tecno to fill the battery up from 0 to 85 percent in one hour. Tecno Spark 8 Pro's Indian variant will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is also confirmed to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The landing page of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro is now live on Amazon India, which means the phone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price (expected)

Tecno Spark 8 Pro debuted in Bangladesh with a price tag of BDT 16,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. The handset went live in Interstellar Black and Komodo Island colour options.

In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was launched in India at Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the teased Indian variant looks to be identical to the Bangladesh model. The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8 Pro runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6. on top. It sports a 6.8 full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Dot Notch display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

For optics, Tecno Spark 8 Pro features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel shooter, and an AI lens. Camera features of the phone include Super Night Mode 2.0 and Beauty 4.0. The camera setup is paired with a dual-LED flash. Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel front camera with dual-LED flash.

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 8 Pro include a 3.5mm headphone port, 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Tecno Spark 8 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno Spark 8 Pro India Launch, Tecno Spark 8 Pro Specifications, Tecno
