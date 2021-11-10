Tecno Spark 8's new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage was launched in India on Wednesday, November 10 by Transsion Holdings. The smartphone has a few differences from Tecno Spark 8 model launched in September earlier this year. Apart from RAM and storage, the changes include a different SoC, a slightly bigger display, and a thinner form factor. The rear and front cameras, battery capacity, and colour options remain the same. The Chinese company also claims that the latest offering comes with a new metal coding design for a premium feel.

Tecno Spark 8 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,299 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and is now available for sale through retail stores. It can be purchased in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options. In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant price in India is set at Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11-based HiOS v7.6. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 20.15:9 aspect ratio, and 480 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC — instead of a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC in its 2GB variant — clocked at 2.0GHz, along with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The SoC has HyperEngine technology for great gaming, Tecno claims.

In the camera department, the new Tecno Spark 8 variant comes with a dual rear camera setup that is led by a 16-megapixel with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with an AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a quad LED flash. Rear camera features include AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Slow Motion. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. The front camera setup also has a dual LED flash.

The new Tecno Spark 8 variant comes with 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and measures 164.82x76.05x8.85mm.