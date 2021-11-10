Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM variant has a MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 November 2021 17:20 IST
Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,299
  • The Tecno phone comes in three colour options
  • Tecno Spark 8 is now available for purchase

Tecno Spark 8's new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage was launched in India on Wednesday, November 10 by Transsion Holdings. The smartphone has a few differences from Tecno Spark 8 model launched in September earlier this year. Apart from RAM and storage, the changes include a different SoC, a slightly bigger display, and a thinner form factor. The rear and front cameras, battery capacity, and colour options remain the same. The Chinese company also claims that the latest offering comes with a new metal coding design for a premium feel.

Tecno Spark 8 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,299 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and is now available for sale through retail stores. It can be purchased in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options. In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant price in India is set at Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11-based HiOS v7.6. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 20.15:9 aspect ratio, and 480 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC — instead of a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC in its 2GB variant — clocked at 2.0GHz, along with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The SoC has HyperEngine technology for great gaming, Tecno claims.

In the camera department, the new Tecno Spark 8 variant comes with a dual rear camera setup that is led by a 16-megapixel with an f/1.8 lens. It is paired with an AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a quad LED flash. Rear camera features include AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Slow Motion. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. The front camera setup also has a dual LED flash.

The new Tecno Spark 8 variant comes with 32GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and measures 164.82x76.05x8.85mm.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Spark 8 (3GB RAM)

Tecno Spark 8 (3GB RAM)

Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + AI Lens
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8, Tecno Spark 8 price in India, Tecno Spark 8 specifications, Tecno
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tencent, Pushed by China’s Gaming Crackdown, Posts Slowest Profit Growth in Two Years

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Mark New All-Time Highs While Dog Coin Frenzy Cools Off
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Realme Q3t With Snapdragon 778 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  9. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  10. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Peter Jackson Sells Oscar-Winning Special Effects Firm Weta Digital in $1.6-Billion 'Metaverse' Deal
  2. New York to Get Its Own Token Similar to Miami Coin, Says Mayor Eric Adams
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report
  4. Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of US Capitol Riots
  5. Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tencent, Pushed by China’s Gaming Crackdown, Posts Slowest Profit Growth in Two Years
  7. Google Loses Court Challenge Against EU Antitrust Ruling, Faces Fine of EUR 2.42 Billion
  8. Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin as Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter: Report
  9. Mastercard Pens Deal With APAC Asset Management Firms to Launch Crypto-Linked Payment Cards
  10. Robinhood Says 1.6 Million People Now on Crypto Wallet Waitlist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com