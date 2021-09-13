Tecno Spark 8 was launched in India on Monday as the latest affordable smartphone from the company owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new smartphone has slight changes over the Tecno Spark 7 that was launched earlier this year in regular Android and Android Go models. In terms of changes, the Tecno Spark 8 offers a 5,000mAh battery that is smaller in capacity than the 6,000mAh battery in the Tecno Spark 7. The new smartphone also comes in a single 64GB onboard storage while the previous model had 32GB and 64GB storage options.

Tecno Spark 8 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colours and will go on sale through retail stores starting Wednesday, September 15.

The Tecno Spark 7, on the other hand, was launched at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 64GB option.

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS v7.6 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz of touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, along with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Tecno Spark 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and an AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture, coupled with a quad LED flash. The rear camera setup supports features such as AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, and Slow Motion.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Spark 8 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The rear camera setup is also paired with dual LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 8 comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided the 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 47 days or 34 hours of calling on a single charge. The phone measures 164.82x76.05x9.2mm.