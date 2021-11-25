Tecno Spark 8 is now being offered in a new 4GB RAM variant in India. The new variant of the smartphone has a few distinctions from the original Tecno Spark 8 handset which went official in September this year. The latest variant features a 6.56-inch display, 16-megapixel AI dual rear cameras, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC. The new Tecno Spark 8 model comes with Indian language support as well. Like other Tecno Spark 8 variants, the new variant can also be purchased in three colour options.

Tecno Spark 8 price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

Launch offers of the smartphone include a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799 as well as one-time screen replacement, the company announced through a press release.

In comparison, the Tecno Spark 8 2GB + 64GB storage variant's price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 and the 3GB + 32GB storage variant retails for Rs. 9,299.

Tecno Spark 8 specifications

The New Tecno Spark 8 variant comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS v7.6 on top. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 20.15:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 480 nits of peak brightness. The display has a pixel density of 269ppi.

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM variant is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 gaming SoC, clocked at 2.0GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. In the base 2GB RAM variant, the company packed MediaTek Helio A25 SoC. The company claims that the HyperEngine technology in the handset ensures good performance during gaming.

For optics, Tecno Spark 8's latest variant features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an AI lens and a quad flashlight. The rear cameras' modes include AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama, Video Bokehand, Slow Motion, and more.

For selfies, like the vanilla model, the new variant also has an 8-megapixel shooter with dual front flash. It supports Wide Selfie and AR shot modes as well.

Tecno Spark 8 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is equipped with DTS stereo sound effects as well. The new Tecno Spark 8 variant has an Indian Language Support feature which lets users interact in select local languages.

Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed by the company to deliver a standby time of up to 65 days. Tecno Spark 8 can offer up to 30 hours of calling, and 144 hours of music playback. The phone measures 164.82x76.05x9.2mm.