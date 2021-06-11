Technology News
Tecno Spark 7T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 7T is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that can deliver over 30 days of standby power.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 June 2021 13:42 IST
Tecno Spark 7T is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 7T comes with expandable storage
  • The phone has a notch for the selfie camera
  • Tecno Spark 7T runs on Android 11

Tecno Spark 7T has been launched in India as an entry level offering from the company. It comes with some impressive specifications for the price. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but with three colour options. Tecno Spark 7T has thick bezels all around and a notch for the selfie camera, which is to be expected from a budget offering. It packs a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Tecno Spark 7T price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange colour options. The phone will go on sale starting June 15 at 12pm (noon) via Amazon. Tecno is offering a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on the first day of sale.

Tecno Spark 7T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7T runs HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch IPS display with 480 nits peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (upto 512GB).

For photos and videos, Tecno Spark 7T carries a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an ƒ/1.8 lens. Details on the secondary sensor are unclear. At the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 7T include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG support, among others. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and it measures 164.82x76.05x9.52mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Spark 7T, Tecno Spark 7T Price, Tecno Spark 7T Specifications, Tecno
Vineet Washington
