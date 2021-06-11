Tecno Spark 7T has been launched in India as an entry level offering from the company. It comes with some impressive specifications for the price. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but with three colour options. Tecno Spark 7T has thick bezels all around and a notch for the selfie camera, which is to be expected from a budget offering. It packs a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Tecno Spark 7T price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange colour options. The phone will go on sale starting June 15 at 12pm (noon) via Amazon. Tecno is offering a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on the first day of sale.

Tecno Spark 7T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7T runs HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch IPS display with 480 nits peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (upto 512GB).

For photos and videos, Tecno Spark 7T carries a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an ƒ/1.8 lens. Details on the secondary sensor are unclear. At the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 7T include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG support, among others. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and it measures 164.82x76.05x9.52mm.

