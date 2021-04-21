Technology News
Tecno Spark 7P comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 April 2021 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 7P comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display that offers 90Hz refresh rate

  • Tecno Spark 7P has been listed on the company’s site
  • The smartphone comes with triple rear cameras
  • Tecno Spark 7P offers dual selfie flash

Tecno Spark 7P has silently debuted just days after the launch of Tecno Spark 7. The new smartphone from the Chinese company comes with a 90Hz display and offers triple rear cameras. Tecno Spark 7P also carry a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone's other key highlights include dual selfie flash, four distinct colours, and up to 128GB of storage. Tecno Spark 7P also comes with preloaded features such as Super Night Mode and Dirac Stereo Sound Effect.

Tecno Spark 7P price, availability

Tecno Spark 7P has been listed on the company website in 64GB and 128GB storage options as well as Alps Blue, Magnet Black, Spruce Green, and Summer Mojito colour options. Tecno has not provided any details about its price and availability yet. However, considering the hardware it brings, the smartphone is likely to be available somewhere close to the pricing of the Tecno Spark 7 that was launched in India at Rs. 8,499 for the regular version and at Rs. 7,499 for the Android Go model.

Tecno Spark 7P specifications

As per the specifications listed on the company's site, the dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7P runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.5 on top. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 7P has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with dual LED flash.

Tecno Spark 7P has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the phone. It measures 171.9x77.9x9.15mm.

Tecno Spark 7P

Tecno Spark 7P

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
