Tecno Spark 7 Pro was unveiled globally on Tuesday, April 27. It is the latest phone in the Spark 7 series, which also includes the vanilla Tecno Spark 7 and the Tecno Spark 7P. Tecno Spark 7 was launched in India earlier this month, but the Spark 7P has not entered the Indian market yet. Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. The phone comes in four colour options as well as three RAM and storage configurations.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price

Tecno has not shared the price of the Tecno Spark 7 Pro yet. The phone comes in three configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. There are four colour options namely, Alps Blue, Magnetic Black, Neon Dream, and Spruce Green. As of now, it is unclear if and when the phone will be released in India, seeing how the Tecno Spark 7 did while the Spark 7P did not.

The Tecno Spark 7 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option in India.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro specifications

Tecno Spark 7 Pro runs HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, but there doesn't seem to be any room for storage expansion.

For photos and videos, Tecno Spark 7 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Details about the other two sensors have not been shared yet. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the display.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 7 Pro include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, FM, and USB OTG support. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Tecno has included a 5,000mAh battery with the phone but has not specified if it supports fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro measures 164.9x76.2x8.8mm.