Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 9,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2021 14:31 IST
Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 7 Pro comes in two distinct RAM variants
  • The smartphone has three distinct colour options to choose from
  • Tecno Spark 7 Pro was unveiled globally last month

Tecno Spark 7 Pro featuring triple rear cameras was launched in India on Tuesday. The new phone comes with MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has up to 6GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the Tecno Spark 7 Pro include a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery, and dual flash module for the selfie camera. The smartphone also comes preloaded with features such as Face Unlock 2.0 and eye-tracking autofocus as well as camera modes including Time-lapse, Smile-shot, Super Night Shot, Video Bokeh, and 2K recording. The Tecno Spark 7 Pro competes against the likes of the Poco M3, Realme C25, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green and will go on sale through Amazon starting Friday, May 28.

Launch offers on the Tecno Spark 7 Pro include a 10 percent discount for customers making its purchase using an SBI credit card or credit card EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro debuted globally in late April as an upgrade to the Spark 7 and Spark 7P.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7 Pro runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.5 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a hole-punch display design. Under the hood, the Spark 7 Pro has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 6GB of DDR4x RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. The camera setup is paired with a quad LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual flash module. There is also a preloaded AI portrait mode to enhance self portraits.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro has 64GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery that is rated to deliver up to 35 hours of talk time or 34 days of standby time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.9x76.2x8.8mm.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro

Tecno Spark 7 Pro

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India, Tecno Spark 7 Pro specifications, Tecno Spark 7 Pro, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 8 (2021) With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Unveiled; Pricing, Availability Yet to Be Disclosed
Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Pursuing Nuclear-Powered Space Exploration
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  9. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  10. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 ‘Spurned & Burned’ Is Live — Check Out What’s New
  2. TCL P715 AI, C815 QLED, C715 QLED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 29,999
  3. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi Note 8 (2021) With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Unveiled; Pricing, Availability Yet to Be Disclosed
  5. Cyclone Yaas: Apps, Websites That Let You Status and Location in Real Time
  6. Instagram Insights Tool Introduced for Reels, Live to Offer Creators Details on Important Metrics
  7. Regulation of Face Recognition Software Use Could Be Coming Soon, in the US
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processor Options Launched in India
  9. Ethereum Closes in on Long-Sought Fix to Cut Energy Use Over 99 Percent
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global Variant) Offers Better Camera Performance Than iPhone SE (2020): DxOMark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com