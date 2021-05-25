Tecno Spark 7 Pro featuring triple rear cameras was launched in India on Tuesday. The new phone comes with MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has up to 6GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the Tecno Spark 7 Pro include a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery, and dual flash module for the selfie camera. The smartphone also comes preloaded with features such as Face Unlock 2.0 and eye-tracking autofocus as well as camera modes including Time-lapse, Smile-shot, Super Night Shot, Video Bokeh, and 2K recording. The Tecno Spark 7 Pro competes against the likes of the Poco M3, Realme C25, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in Alps Blue, Magnet Black, and Spruce Green and will go on sale through Amazon starting Friday, May 28.

Launch offers on the Tecno Spark 7 Pro include a 10 percent discount for customers making its purchase using an SBI credit card or credit card EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro debuted globally in late April as an upgrade to the Spark 7 and Spark 7P.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7 Pro runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.5 on top and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a hole-punch display design. Under the hood, the Spark 7 Pro has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 6GB of DDR4x RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. The camera setup is paired with a quad LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual flash module. There is also a preloaded AI portrait mode to enhance self portraits.

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro has 64GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery that is rated to deliver up to 35 hours of talk time or 34 days of standby time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.9x76.2x8.8mm.

