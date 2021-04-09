Technology News
Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 7 carries a starting price of Rs. 7,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 April 2021 15:12 IST
Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Tecno

Tecno Spark 7 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and a dual selfie flash

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 7 will go on sale from April 16
  • The smartphone has two different variants
  • Tecno Spark 7 2GB RAM variant runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

Tecno Spark 7 was launched in India on Friday as an entry-level smartphone from the company. It comes in two distinct configurations with up to 64GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Spark 7 carries a large, 6,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and a selfie flash. The smartphone also comes in three different colour options and with preloaded features such as Time Lapse, Video bokeh, and Slow-Mo. The Tecno Spark 7 competes against the likes of Poco C3, Micromax In 1b, and Redmi 9A.

Tecno Spark 7 price in India, launch offers

Tecno Spark 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 8,499. The phone comes in Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, and Spruce Green colour options. It will be available for purchase through Amazon from 12pm (noon) on April 16.

Launch offers on the Tecno Spark 7 include a Rs. 500 discount that brings it to an introductory starting price of Rs. 6,999 for a limited period.

Tecno Spark 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7 runs on Android 11 (Android 11 Go edition on the 2GB RAM variant) with HiOS 7.5 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90.34 percent of screen-to-body ratio, and 480 nits of peak brightness. The Tecno Spark 7 2GB RAM variant has an quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, while the 3GB RAM variant has an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC. The smartphone also includes a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a quad LED flash, along with an AI lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Spark 7 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The camera is also paired with dual LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 7 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided a 6,000mAh lithium-polymer battery that is rated to deliver up to 40 days of standby time. Besides, the smartphone measures 164.82x76.05x9.52mm.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 7 (Android Go)

Tecno Spark 7 (Android Go)

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A20
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tecno Spark 7

Tecno Spark 7

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A25
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Spark 7 price in India, Tecno Spark 7 specifications, Tecno Spark 7, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
