Tecno Spark 6 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 price has been set at PKR 20,599 (roughly Rs. 9,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 September 2020 14:02 IST
Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 6 is available for purchase in Pakistan
  • The smartphone features four distinct colour options
  • Tecno Spark 6 comes in a single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant

Tecno Spark 6 has been launched as the latest smartphone by the Chinese company. The new smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and features quad rear cameras. The Tecno Spark 6 also flaunts a hole-punch display as well as a gradient back finish that comes in four distinct colour options. Additionally, the new phone comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) based camera features. The Tecno Spark 6 debuted just days after the company brought the Tecno Spark 6 Air and Tecno Spark Power 2 Air in the Indian market.

Tecno Spark 6 price, availability details

Tecno Spark 6 price has been set at PKR 20,599 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The is initially available for purchase in Pakistan and comes in Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, Misty Violet, and Ocean Blue colour options. Details about the India launch of the Tecno Spark 6 are yet to be revealed.

Tecno Spark 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 6 runs on Android 10 with HiOS 7.0 on top and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Dot-in (company speak for hole-punch design) display along with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density, and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor — along with three 2-megapixel sensors for macro, depth, and AI scene results. The camera setup is also paired with a quad LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Spark 6 provides an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Tecno Spark 6 offers 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a Bluetooth Audio Share feature that lets you connect up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor. The phone additionally comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Spark 6 that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 170.8x77.3x9.2mm.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tecno Spark 6

Tecno Spark 6

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
