Tecno Spark 6 Go With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 Go price in India is set at Rs. 8,699, though it is initially available at Rs. 8,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 December 2020 14:24 IST
Tecno Spark 6 Go comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 6 Go will be available through Flipkart from December 25
  • The phone comes in three distinct colour options
  • Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC

Tecno Spark 6 Go has been launched in India as a new budget smartphone by the subsidiary of Transsion Group. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and features a dual rear camera setup. The Tecno Spark 6 Go also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a selfie flash. Further, the phone is claimed to deliver up to 40 days of standby time or 54 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Tecno Spark 6 Go competes against the likes of the Redmi 9i, Realme C3, and the Samsung Galaxy M01s.

Tecno Spark 6 Go price in India, availability details

Tecno Spark 6 Go price in India has been set for Rs. 8,699 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, the phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 8,499. It comes in Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Mystery White colour options. Tecno has also bundled a one-time screen replacement with the phone for the first 100 days. In terms of availability, the Tecno Spark 6 Go will be available through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on December 25. It will also go on sale through offline retailers from January 7.

Tecno Spark 6 Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10 with HiOS 6.2 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The camera supports features including AI HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Spark 6 Go comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an LED flash.

The Tecno Spark 6 Go offers 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back.

Further, the Tecno Spark 6 Go packs a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 165.6x76.3x9.1mm and weighs 193 grams.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 6 Go

Tecno Spark 6 Go

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A25
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
