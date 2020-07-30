Tecno Spark 6 Air, and Minipod M1 single-ear wireless earbud, have been launched in India. Both are entry-level products and boast of impressive specifications for the price. The Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and a 7-inch screen. On the other hand, the Tecno Minipod M1 boasts of over 18 hours of music playback and IPX4 water resistance. Both the Spark 6 Air smartphone and Minipod M1 single-ear wireless earbud will be available on Amazon Prime Day.

Tecno Spark 6 Air, Tecno Minipod M1: Price in India

The Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It comes in Comet Black and Ocean Blue colour options. The Tecno Minipod M1 is priced at Rs. 799 and comes in a white colour option with a milti-colour silicon protective case. Both the products will go on sale from August 6 on Amazon and offline retailers.

Tecno Spark 6 Air specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 6 Air Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Dot-Notch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.6 percent screen to body ratio. It offers 480 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

For taking photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 32GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The battery capacity is 6,000mAh and the sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The Spark 6 Air measures 174.68x79.36x9.3mm.

Tecno Minipod M1 specifications

This single-ear wireless earbud from Tecno comes with a 50mAh battery in the earpod that can provide 6 hours of music playback on single charge. The charging case has a 110mAh battery that can give a total of over 18 hours of music after both are fully charged. It connects to your device with Bluetooth v5.0 and has Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) built in. You also get smart touch controls that allow you to accept or reject calls, control media, or activate your voice assistant. You also get IPX4 protection.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.