Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM model offers 32GB of onboard storage, and is priced at Rs. 8,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2020 17:45 IST
Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 Air 2GB RAM model is priced in India at Rs. 7,999

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 6 Air has a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The device offers expansion of storage of up to 1TB
  • Tecno Spark 6 Air comes in Comet Black and Ocean Blue colours

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant has been launched in India as an addition to the already available 2GB RAM model that was introduced in the country last month. The 3GB RAM option is paired with 32GB of onboard storage and this new configuration of the Tecno Spark 6 Air has been unveiled to celebrate the company's five million customer base milestone since its entry into the Indian smartphone market three years back. The Tecno Spark 6 Air key features include a large 6,000mAh battery and a massive 7-inch display.

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM price in India, sale

The new Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 32GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 8,499. This model sits alongside the 2GB + 32GB storage model that was launched last month, for a price of Rs. 7,999. The Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM model will be available via Amazon.in starting August 21 onwards. It will also be available across offline retail outlets in the country. It will be offered in two colour options - Comet Black and Ocean Blue

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Spark 6 Air runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Dot-Notch display and is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated card slot.

As for imaging, the Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, an AI lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The battery capacity is 6,000mAh and connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 6 Air phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The device also packs a rear fingerprint scanner.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tecno Spark 6 Air

Display 7.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola Launching New Phone in India on August 24, Flipkart Availability Teased

Comment
