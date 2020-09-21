Tecno Spark 6 Air has got a new variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. This is the third variant for the phone that was launched at the end of July this year with a single 2GB + 32GB variant. Then, late last month, the company added a 3GB + 32GB variant to the lineup and now, it has released the 3GB + 64GB variant for under Rs. 9,000 in India. The new variant carries the same specifications except for the storage, at a slightly higher price compared to the Tecno Spark 6 Air's 3GB + 32GB variant.

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB variant price in India, availability

This new variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air is priced at Rs. 8,699 and comes in Cloud white, Comet black, and Ocean blue colour options. Originally, the phone was launched with a 2GB RAM + 32GB variant that is priced at Rs. 7,999 and two colour options — Comet black and Ocean blue. Then, its 3GB + 32GB storage model was released for Rs. 8,499, also in the same two colours. The third Cloud white colour option was added later.

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air will go on sale via Amazon on September 25 in the three colour variants.

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 6 Air runs Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Dot-Notch display with 90.6 percent screen to body ratio and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The other two variants of the phone are powered by the quad-core Helio A22 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

This variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 64GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The battery capacity present in the Tecno Spark 6 Air is 6,000mAh and the sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 174.68x79.36x9.3mm.

