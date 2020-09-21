Technology News
Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 Air’s new variant is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC while the other two variants come with the Helio A22 quad-core SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 September 2020 15:41 IST
Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 6 Air is now available in three variants
  • The 3GB + 64GB variant will go on sale starting September 25
  • Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB variant costs Rs. 8,699

Tecno Spark 6 Air has got a new variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. This is the third variant for the phone that was launched at the end of July this year with a single 2GB + 32GB variant. Then, late last month, the company added a 3GB + 32GB variant to the lineup and now, it has released the 3GB + 64GB variant for under Rs. 9,000 in India. The new variant carries the same specifications except for the storage, at a slightly higher price compared to the Tecno Spark 6 Air's 3GB + 32GB variant.

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB variant price in India, availability

This new variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air is priced at Rs. 8,699 and comes in Cloud white, Comet black, and Ocean blue colour options. Originally, the phone was launched with a 2GB RAM + 32GB variant that is priced at Rs. 7,999 and two colour options — Comet black and Ocean blue. Then, its 3GB + 32GB storage model was released for Rs. 8,499, also in the same two colours. The third Cloud white colour option was added later.

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air will go on sale via Amazon on September 25 in the three colour variants.

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB + 64GB specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 6 Air runs Android 10 (Go edition) with HIOS 6.2 on top. It features a 7-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) Dot-Notch display with 90.6 percent screen to body ratio and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The other two variants of the phone are powered by the quad-core Helio A22 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 6 Air has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

This variant of the Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 64GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. The battery capacity present in the Tecno Spark 6 Air is 6,000mAh and the sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 174.68x79.36x9.3mm.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Spark 6 Air, Tecno Spark 6 Air price in India, Tecno Spark 6 Air specifications
