Tecno Spark 5 Launched With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

You will be able to get your new Tecno Spark 5 phone delivered to your home from your nearby retailer.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 21 May 2020 17:57 IST
Tecno Spark 5 will be available in Jadeite and Spark Orange colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 5 has been launched
  • It comes with quad rear cameras
  • The phone has been priced at Rs. 7,999

Tecno Spark 5 smartphone was launched by the company on Thursday. Tecno says this is the first phone in the segment with a 13-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup and a 6.6-inch “Dot-in” display. Tecno has also made arrangements for delivery of the phone outside of e-commerce platforms, to help ensure social distancing. The company has announced a doorstep delivery service for its new smartphone via more than 35,000 retailers across India.

Tecno Spark 5 price, availability

The Tecno Spark 5 is available for Rs. 7,999. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting Friday, May 22. Buyers will also be able to purchase it through offline retailers starting May 25. It is available in Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange colours. The company is offering 1-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty (12+1 month) on the Spark 5. To avail doorstep delivery, you can click here.

Tecno Spark 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot-in Display with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM of and 32GB of internal storage.

It features a quad rear camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh mode, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI shooter. The rear camera includes features like macro, bokeh effect, auto scene detection, AI HDR, AR Mode. There is a quad-LED flash as well. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera with dual LED flash. You can use features like AI Beauty, AR mode, and Portrait mode.

The Tecno Spark 5 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery for long battery life. You can expand the storage on the phone up to 256GB by using a microSD card. For connectivity, there is dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802 ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

Tecno Spark 5

Tecno Spark 5

Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Spark 5, Tecno Spark 5 specifications, Tecno Spark 5 price
OnePlus, Realme, Others Join Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi’s P2P File Transfer Alliance

