Tecno Spark 4 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Spark 4 is powered by the Helio A22 quad-core processor and has a 13-megapixel main rear sensor.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 17:17 IST
Tecno Spark 4 has a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 4 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display
  • The phone is priced in India starting at Rs. 7,999
  • It is already on sale across 35,000+ offline retail stores

Tecno Spark 4 smartphone has been launched in India, just a few weeks after the launch of the Tecno Spark 4 Air. The phone comes in two RAM + storage options, sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop-notch, a triple rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The Tecno Spark 4 is powered by the Helio A22 quad-core SoC and has a 13-megapixel main rear sensor. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 7,999 and it will face competition from the likes of Redmi 8A, Realme C2, Moto E6s, Infinix Hot 8, Nokia 3.2, Lenovo A6 Note, and more.

Tecno Spark 4 price in India, availability

The Tecno Spark 4 is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 3GB RAM variant is available in Vacation Blue and Royal Purple colour options, while the 4GB RAM variant is available in Bay Blue and Majestic Purple colour options. The smartphone is already on sale across 35,000+ offline retail stores across India.

To recall, the Tecno Spark 4 joins the Tecno Spark 4 Air that was launched late last month, alongside the Tecno Spark Go phone.

Tecno Spark 4 specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Tecno Spark 4, it runs on Android Pie-based HiOS 5, and also features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 450nits brightness. The dual-SIM Tecno Spark 4 is powered by the Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options. It offers 32GB and 64GB storage options, with the capability to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Tecno Spark 4 includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a third low-light camera sensor. Features include PDAF, dual LED flash support, eight scene modes, AR Stickers, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama. There's an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, in-built AR Stickers, Wide-Selfie Mode, more.

The Spark 4 has a 4,000mAh battery which is touted to deliver up to 26 hours of calling time, 6 hours of video playback, 6.9 hours of gaming, and 110 hours of audio playback. It supports Face Unlock and has a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Dual VoLTE, and USB OTG. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Tecno Spark 4

Tecno Spark 4

Display6.52-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
