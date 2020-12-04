Technology News
Tecno Pova Launched in India With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 December 2020 13:06 IST
Tecno Pova comes with a hole-punch display and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova will go on sale in India via Flipkart on December 11
  • The smartphone comes in three different colours
  • Tecno Pova packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging

Tecno Pova has been launched in India as the latest model from the brand, which is owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new smartphone is targeted at young consumers and comes in two variants with up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Pova also comes with a large, 6,000mAh battery. Other key highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, hole-punch display design, and quad rear cameras. The Tecno Pova competes with the likes of Poco M2 and Redmi 9 Prime.

Tecno Pova price in India

Tecno Pova price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the smartphone carrying a price tag of Rs. 11,999. It comes in three different colour options that are namely, Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple. Moreover, the phone will go on sale via Flipkart, with its first sale scheduled for 12pm (noon) on December 11.

Tecno Pova specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova runs on Android 10 with HiOS 7.0 on top and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup for capturing photos and recording videos, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor carrying an f/1.85 lens. The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and portrait shots — along with a dedicated AI lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Pova offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. It is equipped with an f/2.0 lens and supports features including AI Selfie Camera, AI Beauty, Wide Selfie, Night Portrait, AI HDR, and AR Shot, among others.

On the storage front, the Tecno Pova comes in 64GB and 128GB options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Tecno Pova packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W dual IC fast charging. The phone measures 171.23x77.57x9.4mm and weighs 215.5 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova

Tecno Pova

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Tecno Pova price in India, Tecno Pova specifications, Tecno Pova, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
