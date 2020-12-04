Tecno Pova has been launched in India as the latest model from the brand, which is owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new smartphone is targeted at young consumers and comes in two variants with up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Pova also comes with a large, 6,000mAh battery. Other key highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, hole-punch display design, and quad rear cameras. The Tecno Pova competes with the likes of Poco M2 and Redmi 9 Prime.

Tecno Pova price in India

Tecno Pova price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the smartphone carrying a price tag of Rs. 11,999. It comes in three different colour options that are namely, Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple. Moreover, the phone will go on sale via Flipkart, with its first sale scheduled for 12pm (noon) on December 11.

Tecno Pova specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova runs on Android 10 with HiOS 7.0 on top and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup for capturing photos and recording videos, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor carrying an f/1.85 lens. The camera setup also includes two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and portrait shots — along with a dedicated AI lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Pova offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. It is equipped with an f/2.0 lens and supports features including AI Selfie Camera, AI Beauty, Wide Selfie, Night Portrait, AI HDR, and AR Shot, among others.

On the storage front, the Tecno Pova comes in 64GB and 128GB options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Tecno Pova packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W dual IC fast charging. The phone measures 171.23x77.57x9.4mm and weighs 215.5 grams.

