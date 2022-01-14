Technology News
loading

Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications

Tecno Pova Neo costs NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,800) in Nigeria.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 January 2022 16:24 IST
Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova Neo features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo will have 18W fast charging support
  • Tecno Pova Neo will pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Tecno announced the arrival of handset via its official Twitter handle

Tecno Pova Neo India launch date has been set for January 20, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Friday. Tecno has shared a teaser on social media to offer more details about the phone's launch in the country. ​The entry-level handset debuted in Nigeria recently. Tecno Pova Neo comes as a successor to the Tecno Pova 2 and features dual rear cameras, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It carries a massive 6,000mAh battery as well.

Tecno India tweeted on Friday to announce the official launch date of the Tecno Pova Neo in the country. The new Tecno smartphone is scheduled to launch on January 20. However, price details and specifications of the Tecno Pova Neo's Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

Tecno Pova Neo price in India (expected)

To recall, Tecno Pova Neo was launched in Nigeria in December last year. The handset went live with a price tag of NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. It is offered in Geek Blue, Obsidian, and Powehi (translated) colour options.

In comparison, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Tecno Pova 2 was launched for Rs. 10,999 in India. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was priced at Rs. 12,999.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 84.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 262ppi pixel density. As mentioned, Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

Tecno Pova Neo carries a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It also includes a quad flash. The display has a hole-punch cutout to house the 8-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG are the connectivity options offered by Tecno Pova Neo. Sensors onboard include a fingerprint scanner, G-sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The battery is the major highlight of Tecno Pova Neo smartphone. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is said to offer up to 24 hours of music playback time, up to 20 hours of video playback time, and up to 40 hours of calling time.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2

Tecno Pova 2

Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Pova Neo, Tecno Pova Neo Price in India, Tecno Pova Neo Specifications, Tecno, Tecno India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display

Related Stories

Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  4. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  6. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  7. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  10. Realme 9 Pro Design, Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
  3. Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9R; More Offers Revealed
  6. Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
  7. Scientists Push Back Humanity's Age By 30,000 Years After New Research
  8. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  9. YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch
  10. Mark Cuban Says 80 Percent of His New, ‘Non-Shark Tank’ Investments Back Crypto Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com