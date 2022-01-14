Tecno Pova Neo India launch date has been set for January 20, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Friday. Tecno has shared a teaser on social media to offer more details about the phone's launch in the country. ​The entry-level handset debuted in Nigeria recently. Tecno Pova Neo comes as a successor to the Tecno Pova 2 and features dual rear cameras, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It carries a massive 6,000mAh battery as well.

Tecno India tweeted on Friday to announce the official launch date of the Tecno Pova Neo in the country. The new Tecno smartphone is scheduled to launch on January 20. However, price details and specifications of the Tecno Pova Neo's Indian variant are unknown at this moment.

Tecno Pova Neo price in India (expected)

To recall, Tecno Pova Neo was launched in Nigeria in December last year. The handset went live with a price tag of NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. It is offered in Geek Blue, Obsidian, and Powehi (translated) colour options.

In comparison, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Tecno Pova 2 was launched for Rs. 10,999 in India. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage was priced at Rs. 12,999.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 84.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 262ppi pixel density. As mentioned, Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

Tecno Pova Neo carries a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It also includes a quad flash. The display has a hole-punch cutout to house the 8-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG are the connectivity options offered by Tecno Pova Neo. Sensors onboard include a fingerprint scanner, G-sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The battery is the major highlight of Tecno Pova Neo smartphone. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is said to offer up to 24 hours of music playback time, up to 20 hours of video playback time, and up to 40 hours of calling time.