Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova Neo price in India is set at Rs. 12,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 January 2022 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Transsion India

Tecno Pova Neo will go on sale starting January 22

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo comes in a single storage configuration
  • The Tecno phone features a waterdrop-style display notch
  • Tecno Pova Neo is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India on Thursday. The new Tecno phone is aimed at young smartphone buyers and features dual selfie flash as well as a large, 6,000mAh battery. Tecno Pova Neo comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has dual rear cameras. The smartphone also carries 5GB of virtually expandable RAM support. Overall, Tecno Pova Neo is likely to face a tough fight against the likes of Poco M3 and Realme Narzo 30 that are available in the same price segment but offer better specifications.

Tecno Pova Neo price in India, availability

Tecno Pova Neo price has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Power Black colours and will be available for purchase through retail stores starting January 22.

Customers purchasing Tecno Pova Neo will get a complimentary pair of Tecno earbuds worth Rs. 1,499.

Tecno Pova Neo was originally launched in Nigeria last month. It debuted at NGN 75,100 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the single 4GB + 64GB configuration.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova Neo runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) DotNotch Display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is also support for virtually expanding the RAM by 5GB using the brand's proprietary MemFusion feature. It essentially utilises the inbuilt storage as RAM to support greater multitasking.

For photos and videos, Tecno Pova Neo has the dual rear camera setup which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a quad LED flash. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash.

The new Tecno Pova Neo comes with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Tecno has packed the phone with the 6,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 43 hours of talk time or up to 55 days of standby time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 171.39x77.25x9.1mm.

Further reading: Tecno Pova Neo Price in India, Tecno Pova Neo Specifications, Tecno Pova Neo, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment

 
 

