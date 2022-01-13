Technology News
Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova Neo price in India for its sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be Rs. 11,499.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 January 2022 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova Neo sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo was launched in Nigeria last month
  • It will be powered by an unknown MediaTek SoC
  • Tecno Pova Neo features a dual rear camera setup

Tecno Pova Neo has been teased to launch in India. The smartphone will soon launch in the country but the Transsion-owned brand has not yet announced the official launch date as of yet. Tecno Pova Neo was launched in Nigeria last month and its biggest highlight is the 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. However, the specifications of the Indian variant have not yet been confirmed. Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an unknown MediaTek chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Through a tweet, Tecno announced that it will soon launch its Tecno Pova Neo smartphone in India. However, no launch itinerary was mentioned by the company. The tweet also has a short video but that also does not divulge any information regarding the launch, price, or specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno Pova Neo price in India (expected)

As per a report by Passionate Geekz, Tecno Pova Neo may launch in India in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage model which could be priced at Rs. 11,499. This is different from the Nigerian version, as it was launched in a 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The report mentions that Tecno will offer three colour options - Geek Blue, Obsidian, and Powehi.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

The rest of the specifications mentioned in the report match the Nigerian variant. If that is the case, Tecno Pova Neo will sport a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 84.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 262ppi. Under the hood, it will feature an unknown MediaTek SoC and run Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 skin on top.

For optics, Tecno Pova Neo will feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with quad flash. There will be an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with dual flash at the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG. Sensors on board include g-sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

As mentioned, Tecno Pova Neo packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 24 hours of music playback and up to 40 hours of calling time. The smartphone measures 171.39x77.25x9.15mm.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Tecno, Tecno Pova Neo, Tecno Pova Neo Price in India, Tecno Pova Neo Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta
Microsoft Researchers Detail macOS Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Gain User Data

