Tecno Pova Neo has been teased to launch in India. The smartphone will soon launch in the country but the Transsion-owned brand has not yet announced the official launch date as of yet. Tecno Pova Neo was launched in Nigeria last month and its biggest highlight is the 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. However, the specifications of the Indian variant have not yet been confirmed. Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an unknown MediaTek chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Through a tweet, Tecno announced that it will soon launch its Tecno Pova Neo smartphone in India. However, no launch itinerary was mentioned by the company. The tweet also has a short video but that also does not divulge any information regarding the launch, price, or specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno Pova Neo price in India (expected)

As per a report by Passionate Geekz, Tecno Pova Neo may launch in India in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage model which could be priced at Rs. 11,499. This is different from the Nigerian version, as it was launched in a 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The report mentions that Tecno will offer three colour options - Geek Blue, Obsidian, and Powehi.

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

The rest of the specifications mentioned in the report match the Nigerian variant. If that is the case, Tecno Pova Neo will sport a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 84.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a pixel density of 262ppi. Under the hood, it will feature an unknown MediaTek SoC and run Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 skin on top.

For optics, Tecno Pova Neo will feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with quad flash. There will be an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with dual flash at the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GPRS, FM radio, and OTG. Sensors on board include g-sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

As mentioned, Tecno Pova Neo packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 24 hours of music playback and up to 40 hours of calling time. The smartphone measures 171.39x77.25x9.15mm.