Tecno Pova 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched as the Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Reports

Tecno Pova 5G price is reportedly set at NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 December 2021 11:32 IST
Tecno Pova 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched as the Company's First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Reports

Photo Credit: Phonecorridor

Tecno Pova 5G is said to be available in Nigeria in three different colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5G is said to be the first 5G powered smartphone from brand
  • Tecno Pova 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Tecno Pova 5G reportedly pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Tecno Pova 5G has been reportedly launched in Nigeria as the first 5G smartphone from the brand. The latest Tecno phone is said to carry a 120Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 18W fast charging support. Tecno Pova 5G is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The handset is reported to be available in a single variant which has 128GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a hole-punch design and 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 5G price

Tecno Pova 5G price has been set at NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,500) in Nigeria, PhoneCorridor reports. The phone is said to come in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant and will be available for purchase in multiple colour options, namely Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue. Separately, a Gizmochina report says the handset has been introduced with a price tag of $289 (roughly Rs. 21,600).

Details about the Tecno Pova 5G were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. No announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either.

To recall, the 4G variant of Tecno Pova arrived in India in November this year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage option of the smartphone was launched at a price tag of Rs. 11,999. It comes in three different colour options — Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Tecno Pova 5G runs on Android 11-based HiOS 8.0, as per PhoneCorridor report. The latest Pova-series smartphone is said to sport a 6.95-inch HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 389ppi pixel density, and 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As mentioned, Tecno Pova 5G is said to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Tecno Pova 5G is said to have a triple rear camera system along with a quad-LED flash. The 50-megapixel primary camera-led camera unit is said to include a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the device is said to carry a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with dual-LED flash. For authentication, the new Tecno handset reportedly carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Connectivity options include DTS speakers, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board are said to include an accelerometer and proximity sensor. Tecno's first 5G offering, the Tecno Pova 5G, reportedly comes with a 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Pova

Tecno Pova

Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Pova 5G, Tecno Pova 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova 5G Price, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display With 1200 Nits Peak Brightness Ahead of January 6 Launch

